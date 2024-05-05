Senpai Wa Otokono Anime Confirms July Debut: Cast & Staff Updates & More to Know
Senpai Wa Otokono Anime is around the corner, with a final release date for its premiere. Here is all you need to know about all the latest updates from the makers. READ.
Senpai Wa Otokono Anime is one of the most interesting line-ups to make a debut in the coming months. Ahead of its premiere, the makers of the series are releasing a number of promotional materials in order to boost the hype amongst fans. This week, the final premiere window has been revealed, along with more staff updates. Here is all you need to know about it.
Senpai Wa Otokono Anime: Release Date
As per the update, the final release date of Senpai Wa Otokono Anime has been revealed to be July 4, 2024. The timing mentioned in the update is 24:55 JST (effectively, July 5 at 12:55 a.m. JST). In addition to this, The anime will also have an advance screening of the first three episodes on June 9, 2024, in Tokyo. However, the early screening will be exclusive only to a handful of people. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.
Cast and Staff updates
Here is a list of team members credited to be working on the series:
Cast:
- Shūichirō Umeda as Makoto Hanaoka
- Akira Sekine as Saki Aoi
- Yūma Uchida as Ryūji Taiga
Staff:
- Director: Shinsuke Yanagi
- Character Design: Shōto Shinkai
- Series Composition: Yoriko Tomita
- Music: Yukari Hashimoto
- Prop Design: Keiko Kitayama
- Art Director: Yukari Yasuda (Olive)
- Art Setting: Kentarō Akiyama (Studio Pablo)
- Color Key Artist: Yoko Suzuki
- Compositing Director of Photography: Tomoya Kamijō
- Editing: Nami Niinuma (Graphinica)
- 3D CG: Takeshi Saitō, Wired
- Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
Theme Songs:
- Opening Theme: "Wagamama" by Kujira
- Ending Theme: "Are ga Koi Datta no kana" by Kujira (feat. another artist to be revealed later)
What is the anime about?
The story of the manga is described to be a high-school drama. Young teenager Saki has had a huge crush on Makoto. However, none of her plans to confess his feelings were working. She could not mug up the courage to ever talk to her freely. But one day, as she does, Makoto had just the most comforting reply for her.
However, the love story does not kick start for any of them so, the catch is that Saki takes her route toward Ryuji to ask for advice. Ryuji then ends up catching feelings for Saki in the process. With this, the love triangle brings the story to an interesting point.
The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.
