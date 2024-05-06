‘Most Handsome Man I Know' Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Drops Cute Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix says good riddance to the ‘Scandoval’ drama and finds new love in Daniel Wai. On Saturday, the reality TV star dedicated a romantic birthday wish to her boyfriend, calling him “the most handsome man.” Check out the complete post…

Ariana Madix wishes her most handsome man on social media

Madix, 38, posted a photo of her with Wai staring at each other lovingly. “Happy birthday to the most handsome man I know who always lets me have the first and last bite,” she captioned the post.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant was last seen making headlines over her drama with long-time boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, who allegedly cheated on her with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. A month after the drama died down, Madix was linked with Wai after meeting him at a mutual friend’s wedding.



The romance rumors sparked further when the now-couple were spotted cuddling at Coachella 2023. At the time, a source informed People’s Magazine that she was not looking for anything “series” after coming out of her dramatic break-up hell. Later reports claimed that the reality star was “falling in love.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

A glimpse at Madix and Wai’s relationship

In May 2023, the Vanderpump Rules alum posted a photo dump on her social media with pictures of her and her fitness coach boyfriend. Ever since then, both have continued to post pictures of their significant other on Instagram.

After Madix’s Dancing With The Stars journey concluded, Wai showered love on her beau with a ‘girlfriend appreciation’ post. “It was the wave for me! This is an appreciation post for @arianamadix I am so proud of you and you are so amazing and to me you are the champ, the people's champ,” he wrote in the caption.