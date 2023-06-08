Mustard Oil Benefits for Your Hair Which You Were Unaware of

Protecting and nurturing our hair by oiling it is an age-old practice. In this regard you may not be aware of how mustard oil benefits your hair. Known essentially for its cooking properties, mustard oil benefits your hair by strengthening it, conditioning it, and promoting its growth. Your hair gets bombarded by factors like pollution, stress, and genetics among other things. Now, with mustard oil, you have another ally by your side for your follicle’s protection.

What Is Mustard Seed Oil?

Mustard seed oil is extracted from the seeds of the mustard plant. The mustard seed oil has a distinctively peculiar flavor and is somewhat pungent, which is due to the presence of compounds called glucosinolates ( 1 ). These same compounds also give mustard seed oil its characteristic color and aroma. Mustard seed oil is commonly used in cooking, majorly in South East Asia. Mustard oil provides an enhanced taste when you use it to fry, deep fry, make pickles; its robust smell and taste adds a unique taste to many dishes.

Additionally, mustard seed oil has also gained popularity for its numerous health benefits. Moreover it is believed to have cosmetic properties. It is a popular ingredient in hair and skincare products, since it has properties which nourish and moisturize. The oil is even used to treat skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne ( 1 ). It's important to note that in some countries, mustard seed oil usage is a bit controversial due to concerns about its levels of erucic acid. Thus, the oil’s versatility as a cooking agent and its numerous health and cosmetic benefits make it a valuable addition to any kitchen or medicine cabinet.

Benefits of Mustard Oil Benefits for Hair

Mustard oil has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and hair care. Rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, mustard oil offers a wide range of benefits for hair health ( 1 ). Let us highlight some pointers on the benefits of mustard seed oil:

1. Promotes Hair Growth:

Mustard oil is a great choice for those who are looking to promote hair growth. By using mustard oil on your hair regularly, you can help to promote the growth of strong, healthy hair. It has vitamin A and also contains omega-3 fatty acids ( 2 ).

A deficiency in vitamin A can lead to a dry, itchy scalp and weak, brittle hair.

Mustard oil, when used regularly, may help to nourish and strengthen the hair follicles, resulting in healthier and stronger hair. It may also help to prevent hair breakage and split ends, which can lead to longer, thicker hair over time.

2. Conditions the Hair:

Mustard oil has excellent conditioning properties that help to moisturize and nourish the hair. It's especially useful for dry, brittle hair that's prone to breakage and split ends.

The high levels of fatty acids and vitamin E in mustard oil make it an excellent natural hair conditioner ( 2 ). It deeply penetrates the hair shaft, locking in moisture and preventing dryness and breakage.

The conditioning properties of mustard oil also help to reduce hair frizz and make the hair smoother and more manageable.

Mix it with other natural ingredients like yogurt, honey, or egg yolk; these ingredients have their own conditioning properties and can work together with mustard oil to provide even more nourishment and moisture to the hair.

3. Reduces Dandruff:

Its anti-inflammatory properties can soothe an irritated scalp and reduce dandruff and itchiness ( 2 ).

Due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties that can help to prevent scalp infections.

Its conditioning properties make it ideal for those with dry, brittle hair that's prone to breakage and split ends and soothes the irritated scalp.

4. Strengthens Hair:

Mustard oil is high in protein, which is essential for maintaining strong, healthy hair. Regular use of mustard oil can help to strengthen the hair strands and prevent breakage and damage ( 2 ).

The protein content in the oil helps to repair and strengthen the hair follicles, preventing breakage and promoting healthy hair growth.

It also helps to seal the hair cuticles, which helps to lock in moisture and prevent further damage.

Mustard oil is also a rich source of minerals that help to promote hair growth, prevent hair fall, and keep the hair strands strong and healthy.

5. Improves Blood Circulation:

Mustard oil also helps to improve blood circulation to the scalp.

Hair follicles require a good supply of nutrients and oxygen to grow strong, healthy hair.

Improved blood circulation to the scalp also helps to remove toxins and waste products from the scalp, which can inhibit hair growth ( 2 ).

6. Improves Scalp Health:

Mustard oil contains essential fatty acids that help to nourish and moisturize the scalp, improving its overall health.

Mustard oil is rich in vitamin E, which helps to protect against scalp damage caused by free radicals ( 2 ).

The scalp feels fresh and improved.

7. Adds Shine:

Oleic acid present in mustard seed oil is mainly responsible for adding shine and luster to the hair ( 1 ).

It's an excellent natural conditioner that can help to restore the hair's natural sheen and radiance.

Oleic acid helps to penetrate the hair shaft and provides deep hydration to the hair.

This helps to restore the hair's natural moisture balance and improve its overall health and appearance.

8. Protects Hair from Damage:

When you use mustard oil as a heat protectant, it can help to shield your hair from the damage caused by these hot tools.

Mustard oil's high smoke point means that it can withstand high temperatures without breaking down or smoking.

This makes it an excellent oil to use as a heat protectant when styling your hair.

In conclusion, mustard oil is a versatile and nourishing ingredient that offers numerous benefits for hair health.

How to Use Mustard Oil for Hair

Mustard oil is a versatile oil that has many benefits for hair. Let’s talk about some excellent ways to use mustard oil for hair:

1. Mustard oil with coconut oil:

To make the mixture, simply combine 2 to 4 large spoons of mustard oil and 2 to 4 large spoons of coconut oil and mix them together thoroughly.

Once the mask is ready, gently apply it to your hair and scalp, making sure to massage it all the way from roots to ends. This will help to improve blood circulation to your scalp and promote healthy hair growth, leave it on for a few hours or overnight.

This will give the nutrients plenty of time to penetrate your hair and scalp, promoting healthy hair growth and preventing hair loss ( 3 ).

When you're ready to wash the mixture out, simply use a shampoo of your choice to cleanse your hair. This mix may require some extra shampooing but don't hesitate you will still reap the benefits

2. Mustard oil with sesame oil

Combine 2 to 3 tablespoons of mustard oil and 2 to 4 tablespoons of Sesame oil.

Make sure to mix the ingredients thoroughly until you get a smooth, consistent mixture, and apply the mixture to your hair and scalp.

Simply rinsing your hair with water should be enough to remove the oils.

This hair mask is great for nourishing dry, damaged hair, as both mustard oil and sesame oil are excellent natural moisturizers.

The mustard oil helps to strengthen the hair while the sesame oil soothes the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth ( 4 ).

3. Mustard oil with lemon juice:

Are you tired of dealing with dandruff and an itchy scalp? Try mixing mustard oil with lemon juice to create a powerful hair mask that can help alleviate these issues and promote hair growth ( 5 ).

Mix up some mustard oil with a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon.

Next, apply the mixture to your scalp with the help of a small cotton pellet. Massage it into your scalp for a few minutes, making sure to distribute it evenly throughout your hair.

This will help to improve blood circulation to your scalp and promote healthy hair growth. Leave the mixture on your scalp for 30 minutes, allowing the nutrients to penetrate deeply into your hair and scalp. After 30 minutes, rinse it off with a shampoo of your choice.

The combination of mustard oil and lemon juice is especially effective at removing dandruff and preventing its recurrence. The lemon juice helps to balance the pH levels of your scalp, while the mustard oil helps to nourish your hair and scalp.

In addition to its dandruff-fighting properties, this mixture can also help to promote healthy hair growth. By improving blood circulation to your scalp and providing essential nutrients to your hair follicles, this mixture can help you achieve the strong, healthy hair you've always wanted.

4. Mustard oil with henna powder:

Henna is a natural hair conditioner used by our ancestors for hundreds of years for healthier hair. When combined with mustard oil, it can create a powerful hair treatment that helps to strengthen and condition the hair ( 6 ).

To make this mixture, you'll need to mix one cup of henna powder sourced from a good provider with half a cup of mustard oil and enough water to make a paste. Make sure the mixture is smooth and free of lumps.

Then, use hand gloves to apply the paste to your hair, or else it will stain your hands, starting from the roots and working your way down to the tips. Make sure to cover all your hair with the henna paste.

After applying the paste, leave it on for a few hours to allow the henna and mustard oil to work their magic. Then, wash your hair thoroughly with a shampoo to remove all traces of the henna paste.

This mixture is great for strengthening and conditioning the hair, as it helps to add moisture and nourishment.

It can also help to prevent hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. Plus, the natural coloring properties of henna can add a beautiful tint to your hair, making it look shinier and more vibrant.

5. Mustard oil with egg:

Using mustard oil with egg is a great way to give your hair a protein boost. The egg contains proteins that can help to repair and strengthen the hair while the mustard oil provides moisture and nourishment ( 7 ).

To use this mixture, simply beat one egg and mix it with two tablespoons of mustard oil. You massage this mix on your scalp gently and keep it on for a few minutes, rinse it with a mild shampoo later on.

As you know eggs can be smelly to some if you wish you may apply a few drops of some essential oils, to reduce the smelly odor. You can also add some lemon juice to help remove any leftover egg smell.

The mix will help to protein boost and promote strong, healthy hair growth.

6. Mustard oil and castor oil:

Mustard oil and castor oil make a powerful combination for your hair. Castor oil is high in ricinoleic acid, which is known to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. When combined with mustard oil, which is rich in nutrients like fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, the mixture can work wonders for your hair making it silkier and smoother ( 4 ).

To use this mixture, you first need to warm it up to help the oils penetrate your hair and scalp better. Heating of oils should be done carefully, you may use a microwave or use a large bowl of hot water.

Once the mixture is warm, apply it to your scalp and hair, making sure to massage it gently. The massaging action helps to stimulate blood flow to your scalp and hair follicles, promoting hair growth.

Leaving it overnight will allow the oils to work their magic. Rinsing off the double oil may require extra shampooing.

This mixture helps to strengthen the hair, prevent hair loss, and promote hair growth.

7. Mustard Oil and yogurt:

Another great way to use mustard oil for your hair is by mixing it with yogurt.

Yogurt is rich in protein and lactic acid, which can help to strengthen hair and promote hair growth ( 8 ).

To use, mix 2 to 3 tablespoons of mustard oil with 1 tablespoon of plain yogurt and massage it to your hair and scalp.

Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp, making sure to massage it gently.

Let it sit for about 30 minutes before washing it off with mild shampoo. The combination of mustard oil and yogurt can help make your hair stronger, healthier, and more vibrant.

8. Mustard oil and almond oil:

Almond oil is known for its hair growth benefits and can help to improve blood circulation to the scalp ( 4 ).

To use, mix 2 tablespoons of mustard oil with a few drops of almond oil and apply it to your scalp. Massage it in for a few minutes before leaving it on for a few hours or overnight. Wash it off with shampoo.

Almond oil is known for its ability to improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can help to deliver essential nutrients to the hair follicles.

By mixing it with mustard oil, which is high in protein and antioxidants, you can create a powerful hair growth treatment.

This mixture can also help to reduce dandruff and other scalp conditions.

9. Mustard oil and fenugreek seeds:

Fenugreek seeds are rich in protein and can help to strengthen hair and prevent hair loss ( 4 ).

To use, soak a handful of fenugreek seeds overnight in water.

This will soften the seeds and make them easier to blend into a paste.

In the morning, grind them into a paste and mix with 2 tablespoons of mustard oil. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp, making sure to massage it in thoroughly. Leave the mixture on for 30 minutes before washing it off with mild shampoo.

You may warm up the oil before using it. This will help to increase its effectiveness and make it easier to apply.

You may warm the oil by placing the bottle in warm water or microwaving it for a few seconds.

10. Mustard oil and amla hair oil :

When combined with mustard oil, it creates a powerful hair oil that can work wonders for your hair. Amla is a fruit that is known for its high vitamin C and antioxidant content, and mustard oil is rich in healthy fats that can benefit your overall health ( 3 ).

To make mustard oil and amla hair oil at home, you'll need some mustard oil, amla oil, and dried amla pieces.

First, heat up some mustard oil until it starts some amount of smoke, then let it cool down for some time. Next, heat up the amla oil in another pan and add the dried amla pieces.

Let it simmer for a few minutes until the amla pieces become soft and the oil turns slightly brown. Then, strain the amla oil into the cooled-down mustard oil and mix well.

Finally, store the mixture in a glass jar and let it sit for a few days to allow the amla and mustard oil to infuse and create a more potent hair oil.

To use the mustard oil and amla hair oil, warm it up slightly and apply it to your scalp and hair. Massage it gently using circular motions, and leave it on for at least an hour before washing it off with mild shampoo.

Remember that natural remedies take time to show results, so be patient and consistent with your hair care routine. With regular use of mustard oil and amla hair oil, you'll start to see a noticeable improvement in the health and growth of your hair ( 4 ).

In conclusion, these are but some of the ways to use mustard oil for hair; many are completely herbal and free of toxins.

Effective Ways to Use Mustard Oil for Hair Growth

Let us talk more about some effective ways of using mustard oil for hair growth:

Mustard oil scalp massage: One of the most popular ways to use mustard oil for hair growth is by massaging it onto your scalp. Heat up some mustard oil and massage it gently onto your scalp for 10-15 minutes. This may help increase blood circulation, which can stimulate hair growth.

Mustard oil scalp massage: One of the most popular ways to use mustard oil for hair growth is by massaging it onto your scalp. Heat up some mustard oil and massage it gently onto your scalp for 10-15 minutes. This may help increase blood circulation, which can stimulate hair growth.

Mustard oil hair mask: Another way to use mustard oil for hair growth is by using it as a hair mask. Mix some mustard oil with other ingredients like honey, egg yolk, or yogurt, and apply it to your hair.

Mustard oil hair serum: You can also use mustard oil as a hair serum to tame frizz and promote hair growth. Apply a few drops of mustard oil onto your palms and run them through your hair, focusing on the ends. This can help nourish your hair and prevent split ends.

Remember to patch-test any new hair product before using it to check for any allergic reactions.

Conclusion

Benefits of mustard oil usage for hair is abundant. From promoting hair growth and conditioning the hair, to preventing hair loss and adding shine, mustard oil can be a powerful addition to your hair care routine. Additionally, mustard oil's high smoke point makes it an excellent oil for heat styling, as it can help to protect the hair from damage caused by hot tools like flat irons and curling irons. As with any new product, it's always a good idea to patch-test mustard oil on a small section of your scalp or skin to check for any adverse reactions. You can also check with your doctor or hair stylist if you need any more information if the oil will suit you.

