Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok’s agency denies dating rumors with model Jeon Ji Su; 'They are...'

Actor Byeon Woo Seok and model Jeon Ji Su found themselves at the center of lovestagram rumors after sharing similar pictures on Instagram. Observant netizens spotted a pattern in their uploads, sparking speculation about their relationship. However, Byeon Woo Seok's agency promptly refuted the rumors, providing clarification.

Byeon Woo Seok’s agency denies dating rumors with Jeon Ji Su

Byeon Woo Seok's agency has dismissed rumors about his dating life. Recently, online communities circulated a post speculating that Byeon Woo Seok is dating model Jeon Ji Su. This speculation stemmed from a series of Instagram posts showing them in similar locations, coupled with the fact that they follow each other on the platform.

From visiting the same resort to exploring the same art gallery and even trekking along the same hiking trail, netizens couldn't help but notice the striking similarities in the outings of Byeon Woo Seok and model Jeon Ji Su. Adding to the intrigue, they also observed that the two appeared to be wearing matching couple rings.

In response to these rumors, Byeon Woo Seok’s agency, VARO Entertainment, addressed the speculation by stating that the dating rumors are unfounded. They clarified that Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon Ji Su are merely friends from college, with other college friends also being present during their outings. Furthermore, the agency mentioned that Jeon Ji Su is currently in a relationship with someone else. Byeon Woo Seok is currently portraying Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner.

More about Byeon Woo Seok and Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner, based on a popular web novel and written by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, is a fresh time-slip romance drama that poses a captivating question: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead in the series as Im Sol, a dedicated fan deeply affected by the passing of her favorite artist, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol finds herself going back to the year 2008 with the mission to prevent his tragic fate.

The buzz around the drama is high. Its heartwarming narrative, where a fan travels back in time to rescue her idol from a tragic fate, only to discover they were childhood sweethearts, has resonated deeply with audiences.

Reports from the media reveal that it took three years to kick off production for the show. Despite high anticipation, casting proved to be a challenge, with many actors passing on the role, mistaking it for a simple fan-idol love story. Eventually, Byeon Woo Seok was chosen as the male lead, starting the production process. Despite the lengthy timeline and various scheduling conflicts that led to director changes, the drama overcame obstacles, with Byeon Woo Seok delivering a standout performance.

Even the special song for the series, Sonaki, found success, making its way onto MelOn Top 100 charts, despite originally being intended as a prop OST within the show's plot.

