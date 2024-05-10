Stray Kids’ loneliness contrasts with power of love in cinematic MV for all English track Lose My Breath feat Charlie Puth

On April 17 at midnight KST, Stray Kids thrilled fans with the announcement of their upcoming digital single set to drop next month. The eagerly awaited track, titled Lose My Breath, will feature the acclaimed American singer Charlie Puth.

Stray Kids’ Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth

The fourth-generation boyband, Stray Kids, delves into the essence of the human soul with their collaboration track. Lose My Breath not only introduces hip melodies but also offers a trendy, semi-upbeat vibe with the inclusion of the iconic pop sensation, Charlie Puth. Against a backdrop of rain and dressed in chic white attire, the members of Stray Kids radiate charisma, evoking a reminiscent nod to the golden era of classic boy bands. The song delves into the enchanting world of love, weaving a narrative that explores the tale of mermaids and how they become seafoam after falling for a human. The song explores the tale through the serene beauty and aesthetics of oceans.

Watch the song below-

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids initially unveiled the exciting news of their upcoming release back in April. As per a press statement cited by Sports Kyunghang, Lose My Breath is positioned as a "warm-up" for their upcoming Korean album, anticipated to drop sometime this summer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Moreover, reports from media outlets on May 9 KST have confirmed that Stray Kids will be making their first domestic comeback of 2024 on July 19. This upcoming album release will mark Stray Kids' return to the domestic scene after approximately 8 months, following the launch of 樂-STAR in November of the previous year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat