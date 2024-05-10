Heeramandi's Sonakshi Sinha roasts co-star Sharmin Segal’s Gen Z attitude on sets: ‘Kaash apne dialogues bhi ratt liya kare’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has become the talk of the town ever since it was released. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show has been garnering praise and all the actors including Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha and others are lauded for their brilliant performances.

Recently, Netflix held a fun segment with all the ladies of the show. They indulged in the Mushaira roast and could be seen roasting each other. There was one point in the video where Sonakshi Sinha bluntly roasts Sharmin Segal, and her expression cannot be missed.

Sonakshi Sinha roasts Sharmin Segal

In the Mushaira roast, the ladies of Heeramandi are divided into two teams. The first team is Manisha Koirala which also consists of Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal. The other team includes Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

When Sonakshi's turn came to roast someone from Manisha's team, she chose Sharmin. The actress said, "Sharmin ko har din set ka wrap jaldi karwana tha. Raat me jaldi so jaati thi, agle din school bhi to jana hota tha. Sharmin din bhar jitney gen Z alfaaz ratt jaati hai, kaash kisi din set par aane se pehle apne dialogues bhi ratt liya kare.

Check out the video:

Aditi Rao Hydari takes a sly jibe at Munawar Faruqui

The same video had a fun camaraderie between the Heeramandi team and Munawar Faruqui. Stealing the limelight as always, Aditi Rao Hydari left everyone in splits as she took a sly jibe at Munawar Faruqui through her shayari. Aditi lovingly calls Munawar and then he says, "Yes." She says, "Hi." He replies, "Hi. How are you?"

Aditi then takes a sly jibe at Munawar saying, "Dongri ki shaan, reality show ki pechhan, fir bhi isse dekh ke mann karta hai keh du 'Bhaiya ji, laga do ek paan.' (The pride of Dongri, the face of a reality show, and still while looking at him I feel like asking for a paan)."

About Heeramandi

Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

