Star Wars: Tales Of The Empire; What Happens To Barriss Offee? Explored

Set in the vast universe of Star Wars, the newest installment of Tales of The Empire has captivated fans everywhere. But in the vast galaxy of Star Wars, characters' fates often leave fans in anticipation and wonder. One such character is Barriss Offee whose journey takes a mysterious turn.

Fans have been wondering for long about her destiny after the collapse of the republic. Now as the series unveils her fate, viewers are on the edge of their seats. Let’s delve into the twists and turns of Barriss’s journey.

Barriss Offeee’s mysterious path

Fans have long been intrigued by the mystery surrounding Barriss Offee’s life after the Republic fall. Barriss Offee, voiced by Meredith Salenger, has become a focal point of intrigue. Many theories floated around, like her involvement in rescuing Grogu or turning into a villain in Ahsoka.

Rather than aligning with any of these speculations, the series unveiled Barriss's unexpected transformation into an Inquisitor. An Inquisitor in the Star Wars universe is like a special agent for the bad guys, like the Empire or the Sith. Their job is to hunt down and eliminate any remaining Jedi after the fall of the Jedi Order. In simple language, they're specialized Jedi hunters who serve the Empire.

The uncertainty of Barris’ fate

As the gripping final episode of the series unfolds, viewers find themselves on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the resolution of Barris Offee’s journey. There’s a scene where Lyn is carrying Barriss from icy caves. Lyn, played by Rya Kihlstedt pledges to save her, but the episode ends before Barriss’s ultimate destiny is revealed.

As the series draws to a close, the future of Barriss Offe hangs in uncertainty. The question still remains: Did Barriss Offee survive her injuries, or did she meet her end? However, in Star Wars characters sometimes come back even after huge injuries, so there’s still hope for Barriss. But the showmakers haven’t confirmed anything yet, so keep guessing and hoping.

A glimpse of the whole episode

The episode begins with a beautiful snowy scene, where Barriss now living as a healer, meets a family in need. The family asks for help because the Empire wants to take their child after testing their blood. Barriss, once a Jedi sympathizes with the child and asks them to run away to safety.

While the family escapes into a cave, Barriss stays behind to stop a woman named Lyn, also called the Fourth Sister. Lyn wants the child too, but Barriss manages to evade her.

Lyn enters the cave, but Barriss warns her of the dangers. Ignoring the warning, Lyn pursues the family and gets lost. Barriss tells Lyn to stop and find her way out. But they end up fighting and Lyn accidently wounds Barriss. Even then Barriss asks her to escape. Lyn emerges from the cave with Barriss, the scene fades to black.

Leaving Barriss Offee’s fate up in the air sets the scene for exciting things to come. It gets fans talking and asking, and it leaves the door open for some surprising twists in future Star Wars tales.

You can watch Star Wars: Tales of the Empire exclusively on Disney+.

