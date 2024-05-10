Taylor Swift’s Wholesome Exchange With Travis Kelce’s Teammate James Winchester During Arrowhead Visit; DEETS Here

The Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce passed his number to Taylor Swift’s security at one of her concerts. He was just hoping to connect with the Cruel Summer singer which turned out to be one of the greatest plays of his life. Kelce and Swift started dating last summer and rumors started to fly in.

The pop icon announced the relationship in style as she attended one of the Chiefs’ regular season games. Swifties and Kelce fans swarmed the internet with their opinion about the relationship. Although the Chiefs tried to avoid the distraction by not playing any Swift tunes at the Arrowhead Stadium, the American singer made many visits to the park. One of the members of the Chiefs’ squad recounted his exchange with the 14-time Grammy Winner.

Taylor’s Silly Question

The Chiefs’ long snapper James Winchester made an appearance on the Like a Farmer podcast. Quite obviously, he was also asked about his Taylor Swift experience. It has been a habit that every host tries to include Swift in a conversation with the Chiefs players.

Winchester once told Kelce that it was so cool that Swift was there when the pop star was in attendance. Kelce then quizzed back if she was shown on the big screen or something like that to which the long snapped told Kelce that he was informed by Jay. Later on, Winchester met the TTPD singer who asked him if he was the guy with cute kids. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Will Swift Attend Kelce’s Games Next Season?

Swift and Kelce are very supportive of each other. Since Kelce has been going to many of the Eras Tour concerts, it is expected that Swift will show up for the Chiefs’ game too. Last season, she celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers with his boyfriend on the field.