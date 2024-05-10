Cher Turns Luck Around After Losing All Her Money

In keeping with her openness about life transitions, Cher mentioned that she credited chance for a portion of her lengthy musical career. The 77-year-old Believe singer disclosed on Wednesday, May 1 on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she started a Las Vegas residency in the 1980s, something that many artists didn't do, in order to generate some cash to support her family.

She said, "I eventually lost all the money I had worked so hard for. I had to start from scratch because I had no idea how I was going to genuinely support my family financially."

Cher's unforgettable residency at Caesar's Palace

She explained that she chose to visit Caesar's Palace even though it was not a popular tourist site. She recalls asking herself, "Why is Elvis Presley performing here?" She also claimed that Las Vegas was not a popular tourist destination at the time and was known as the "graveyard of elephants."

The residency, titled A Celebration at Caesars Palace, was held in the Circus Maximus Showroom at Caesars Palace. Cher sang hits like Take It to the Limit, Lookin' for Love, and Out Here on My Own. The burlesque performer revealed to host Jennifer Hudson that it wasn't always easy to be in the music business and that overcoming obstacles was necessary to continue on stage.

“There was one writer who kept saying every year, ‘This is her last year. This is finally her last year. She is so over.’ And I said, ‘You know what buddy, I’ll be here when you’re gone.’ And I think I am.”

She added that she had tried to be cool with everybody because, in her words, "why not?"

Cher talks about luck and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Cher added that, despite her accomplishments, she thought that her long musical career was largely due to luck. "I'm fortunate. I consider myself extremely fortunate since I believe that talent alone is insufficient in our line of work—luck is also necessary," the woman remarked.

"Because, you know, I know folks who can sing rings around me. But their luck was not as great. as though I were a vessel. It passes through me,” she further added.

This year, Cher will be honored with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for her contributions to music. The 2024 inductees were unveiled by Ryan Seacrest and judge Lionel Richie on the April 21 broadcast of American Idol. The other nominees for this year were Eric B. & Rakim, Jane's Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sade, Sinead O'Connor, and Mariah Carey.

