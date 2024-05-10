Stray Kids' Lose My Breath: Fans say 'Heaven is real'; See top 10 reactions to mesmerizing music video

Stray Kids, the fourth-gen music leaders of K-pop with their unique sound have dropped their highly anticipated single Lose My Breath featuring American pop singer Charlie Puth. Stray Kids announced Lose My Breath on April 25 and since then fans have been lying in wait for the big release.

Lose My Breath also marks Stray Kids' first full English track. The song has been released on all platforms and fans are truly fascinated by the boy band’s new music release.

Top 10 fan reactions to Stray Kids' new track Lose My Breath ft. Charlie Puth

Stray Kids dropped their digital single Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth on May 10, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The song is a romantic R&B track with a spellbinding pop touch with an upbeat background score which blends beautifully with their vocals.

The collaboration between Stray Kids and Charlie Puth is truly a mesmerizing ordeal. The fans found it enchanting.

1. Heaven is Real!

One fan reaction took it to the next level and proclaimed that the song sounded so beautiful that it was as if listening to 'Angels singing in Heaven! Heaven is real!'

2. Felix’s angelic look

Unsurprisingly Felix’s angelic visuals again did the trick and fans were especially mesmerized by the K-pop idol’s white fairylike look. They demanded to see it in close-up.

3. Face card never declines

At one point in the music video, we see all of Stray Kids: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Felix, Hyunjin, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, and I. N. in a gorgeous close-up while they sing the chorus. The scene became proof of Stray Kids’ spell-binding visuals and let fans say that their face card never declines.

4. Changbin, the rapper becomes the vocalist

The fans were pleasantly hypnotized by Changbin’s vocals in the song who is known for his rapping skills.

5. Lose My Breath music video’s beauty

The fans appreciated the idea, the concept, the vocals, and the direction of Lose My Breath’s music video and were in awe.

6. Han Jisung’s form is crazy

Han of Stary Kids’ form and visuals won the hearts of STAYs and fans in the new music video.

7. Seungmin’s dance

The music video of Lose My Breath gives a beautiful sequence where Seungmin takes the center during their dance break and fans are captivated by it.

8. Bang Chan’s intro left them insane

Bang Chan’s visuals at the beginning of the song, left fans breathless. Fans are in love with it.

9. Lee Know’s solo dance

Lee Know’s solo dance in the music video has been entrancing fans around the world.

10. Hyunjin’s visuals

The Stray Kids fans were once again taken over by Hyunjin’s visuals and his melodious vocals.

11. I.N. beautiful everything

Stray Kids’ maknae I.N. charmed fans with his beautiful vocals, beautiful visuals and ‘beautiful everything’.

