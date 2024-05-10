NCT’s Mark, who is a member of the group's two subunits, NCT 127 and NCT Dream, is gearing up for his official solo debut. However, the first step in his venture begins with the release of the upcoming digital single titled 200. He made the announcement by dropping a sudden video teaser, increasing anticipation among fans.

NCT's Mark releases teaser for upcoming single 200

On May 10, 2024, NCT’s Mark pleasantly surprised his fans by releasing a teaser for his upcoming single title, 200. In the video teaser, Mark is seen walking up to a setting where speakers and lights, along with an acoustic guitar, are set up. The artist walks up to his seat and performs the acoustic version of the upcoming single live. With a melodious tune and deep lyrics, the artist has already managed to sweep the fans off their feet.

The single, along with the music video, is scheduled to be released on May 16, 2024, at 6 PM KST.

Furthermore, SM Entertainment has also revealed plans for the artist to officially debut as a solo artist. According to the agency, the upcoming single is the first step in the artist's solo venture. The company has not announced an official date for the release of the album. They added that the artist is currently preparing for his debut, with the goal of releasing it around 2025.

With his first solo album, NCT’s Mark will venture into his solo career and showcase his various talents.

More about NCT's Mark

NCT’s Mark started his career by debuting under SM Entertainment’s largest boy group, NCT. On April 9, 2024, the artist officially debuted with NCT U and released the song 7th Sense along with Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, and Jaehyun. Later, he went ahead and became a permanent member of the subunit NCT 127 with Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, and Haechan, and released the first album, NCT #127.

Furthermore, the artist is also a permanent member of NCT Dream alongside Haechan, Jeno, Jaemin, Renjun, Chenle, and Jisung. The group made their debut with the song Chewing Gum and took the K-pop community by storm. However, in 2022, Mark released his first solo song, Child, and in 2023, he went on to drop his second solo song, Golden Hour.