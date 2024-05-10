BTS’ RM takes us on a journey of growth in artistic Come Back To Me music video; WATCH

BTS’ RM has released the music video for the pre-release track Come Back To Me from the upcoming solo album Right Place Wrong Time.

By Hrishita Das
Published on May 10, 2024  |  09:46 AM IST |  6K
BTS' RM: courtesy of BIGHIT Music
BTS' RM: courtesy of BIGHIT Music
Key Highlight
  • BTS’ RM unveils music video for Come Back To Me track

BTS’ RM announced the release of his upcoming solo album titled Right Place Wrong Person a few days back. The music video for the track Come Back To Me has been released, serving as the album's pre-release song. Through the beautiful music video, RM showcases his profound artistry and vulnerability to the world.

BTS’ RM unveils music video for Come Back To Me track

On May 10, 2024, BTS’ RM has released the music video for the pre-release song, Come Back To Me from his upcoming solo album, Right Place Wrong Person. 

Watch Come Back To Me music video


Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: BIGHIT Music
Advertisement

Latest Articles