BTS’ RM takes us on a journey of growth in artistic Come Back To Me music video; WATCH
BTS’ RM has released the music video for the pre-release track Come Back To Me from the upcoming solo album Right Place Wrong Time.
BTS’ RM announced the release of his upcoming solo album titled Right Place Wrong Person a few days back. The music video for the track Come Back To Me has been released, serving as the album's pre-release song. Through the beautiful music video, RM showcases his profound artistry and vulnerability to the world.
