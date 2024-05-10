‘Stop Me From Eating Hamburgers’: Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis’ Unexpected Response to 3.5-Year Prison Sentence Goes Viral

The court sentenced Glen 'Big Baby' Davis, to 40 months in prison on Thursday. The conviction came about through a scheme involving the fraudulent use of the healthcare benefit plans in November.

Of the 22 individuals found guilty of such misconduct,18 are former NBA players, including Davis. They duplicitously submitted medical claims to the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

Davis himself purportedly made claims totaling $27,000 for a non-existent dental procedure in Beverly Hills.

After he serves his sentence, Davis will need to tread the path of righteous conduct, under supervision for three years. Furthermore, he must pay restitution amounting to $80,000.

Yet, Davis doesn't appear overwhelmed by his punishment. Post-sentence, he immediately shared his live response on social media for his followers and fans. His unbothered demeanor made for an impeccable reaction.

With a grin, Davis expressed, "Damn, I got a cold imagination though. I'm going to have to choke the chicken in the bathroom."

He carried on, "That's crazy. I'm going to be swole though. I'm about to get in so much shape. That's the only way you can stop me from eating hamburgers is putting me in jail."

Davis' sentencing sparked an array of reactions from NBA fans, who vented their thoughts on X in droves. Here are some standout ones:

Davis made a name for himself during his stint with the Boston Celtics, contributing significantly to their championship triumph in the 2007-08 season.

Glen Davis A Journey from Celtics' Bench Support to NBA Success and Beyond

The Boston Celtics initially chose Glen Davis as their 35th pick in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft, marking the beginning of his professional career. As Davis contributed from the bench, aiding Boston in capturing the 2008 NBA Finals victory. He earned average scores of 4.5 points and three rebounds throughout his first season.

Davis continued to play with the Celtics for three additional seasons, showcasing his most significant performance during the 2010-11 season when he averaged 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. his time in Boston, he moved on to join the Orlando Magic, where his career bloomed further.

Upon his transition to Orlando, Davis experienced a career peak, jumping from averaging 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds to 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in the 2012-13 season. Although his figures slightly dropped the next season, he still gathered 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in Orlando during the first half of the 2013-14 season.

Subsequently, Davis shifted to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he played another full season before concluding his NBA journey. His NBA career culminated in averages of 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and one NBA title. Davis later played overseas and in the Big 3 to wrap up his professional journey.

