Twinkle Khanna ‘loved’ Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies; shares post featuring movies where women defied ‘patriarchy’

Kiran Rao’s recently released movie Laapataa Ladies has moved the country from its core. Set in rural India, this comedy-drama is the story of three individuals - Phool Kumari (Nitanshi Goel), Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), and Deepak Kumar (Sparsh Shrivastav). When the lives of these three intertwine, it treats the audience with a warmth that is hard to erase or fade. Twinkle Khanna has now praised the same.

What did Twinkle Khanna say about Laapataa Ladies?

The former actress and author took to her Instagram stories and shared a reel which was titled, ‘8 movies where women kick patriarchy in the bum’. The video began with naming Laapataa Ladies as the first on the list. Twinkle had captioned her story, ‘Loved Laapataa Ladies’. Kiran Rao reshared the same in her story and shared three emojis - a smile, a white heart, and a flower.

More about Laapataa Ladies

This movie marked the comeback of Kiran Rao in the director's seat after almost a decade since she helmed Dhobi Ghat (2011). The movie in reference didn't really pull any gender or strata of society but in a satirical way uplifted the stories of women. Recently, Kiran spoke about the same to Scroll and shared, "Comedy disarms and charms you, as opposed to talking down to you. Comedy lets you have these conversations in the guise of amusing you."

According to her the best way to have a conversation is with empathy and humour. She admitted that the issues she spoke about in the film have already been discussed before but because things didn’t change over time, these conversations must continue.

She added, “Biplab (writer)’s script was ripe with potential to explore all these different ideas and to build characters that were grey and fun and familiar in one way, but also surprising.” Laapataa Ladies also featured some of the finest actors in supporting roles including Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam among others.

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the Laapataa Ladies’ album has been composed by Ram Sampath and is available to stream on Netflix. It enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.5/10.

