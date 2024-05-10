Insider Reveals Lakers Open to Any Contract for LeBron James; Eager to Keep Him in Purple and Gold Until Retirement

Dave McMenamin reveals that the Los Angeles Lakers are eager to hold on to star player LeBron James this offseason.

He shared on The Rich Eisen Show that the team is ready to accommodate any terms James desires, be it a one, two, or three-year deal. They aim to keep him in the purple and gold jersey until he decides to retire.

This offseason, James faces a big decision. He has the option to remain a Laker for the 2024–25 season or leap into free agency. He might choose to stay with the Lakers and Anthony Davis, aiming to secure another championship trophy. However, it's possible that he could consider possibilities with other teams.

Davis, who confirmed a three-year extension with the Lakers before the 2023 season, is set to remain in Los Angeles unless a trade pops up.

In other news, James's son, Bronny, is likely to join the NBA next season. Though he's planning on entering the NBA draft, he's also in the transfer portal, leaving the option to return to college open.

James expressed his desire to play with his son in the NBA last year, but it's uncertain if he will commit to the team that drafts Bronny.

Regardless of James's decision this offseason, he's expected to have numerous options. Despite being the oldest player in the league, he posted impressive numbers: 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game last year, demonstrating that he's far from slowing down.

The Lakers seem willing to tailor James's contract to his wishes, which could work in their favor as they make plans to re-sign him.

Former Lakers star suggests LeBron James as the next coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to figure out who will be their next coach. As LeBron James and Anthony Davis are leading the team, it's crucial to find the person to steer the franchise toward a championship win.

Byron Scott, a former Lakers player and coach, asserted a bold point of view during his recent appearance on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed He proposed that LeBron James should step up and become the head coach for the Lakers.

Scott expressed his recommendation for the next Lakers coach amidst the eight or nine other prospects. He said, "Make LeBron the coach. I have nothing but love and admiration for LeBron; he's among the greatest players that the game has ever witnessed."

No one can ignore the fact that LeBron carries significant influence within the Lakers, and his opinions are highly valued. Both James and Davis would need to support the chosen head coach, and without a doubt, the Lakers will involve them in the selection process.

However, the NBA has currently abolished the possibility of a team having a player-coach to keep teams from dodging salary cap regulations; this makes Scott’s proposal unfeasible. Yet, the ex-Lakers coach didn't back down, adding that if things don't go as planned, at least a coach serves as a convenient scapegoat.

