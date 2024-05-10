When speaking about starting her music career on CBS Sunday Morning, Hudson commented, "I guess I wasn't ready for it until now."

Kate Hudson, 45, spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about her debut album "Glorious" and her resilience in the face of ageism in the music industry. She discussed the challenges she faced, emphasizing her determination to pursue her passion despite age-related criticism.

Kate Hudson's musical journey and defiance against ageism

Hudson's commitment to her music career demonstrates her strength and dedication to her craft. She disclosed in the talk that she was actually considerably younger than the person who had informed her she was "too old" to be a musician.

The Almost Famous star went on to say further, "It was in my early 30s when someone remarked to me, and it kind of shocked me a little, It's done. Past. You're too old.' And for me, the desire to compose music was just as important as being a performer. So it kind of resonated for a bit, and then I was like, 'Nah, f--- you.’ No one gives me instructions! "

Hudson stated in another part of the interview that she needed a considerable amount of time to change her perspective on music as a part of her job. She remarked, "I guess I wasn't ready for it until now," explaining why the time was finally appropriate. "I just don't care what people think anymore," she concluded.

She clarified that she was hesitant because she didn't feel it was right until now or because she was afraid of damaging her film career. She said that at this point, all she is doing is pursuing her musical goals. The release of Hudson's debut album, Glorious, was announced on Wednesday, April 17. She also released a new song titled Gonna Find Out.

Hudson reflects on her musical journey and her album Glorious

The Oscar-nominated actress reflects on her music journeyThe oscar-nominated actress reflects on her music journeyThe Oscar-nominated actress said in a statement announcing the record—which she co-wrote with Linda Perry of the 4 Non Blondes, Johan Carlsson, and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa—that working on the 12-track CD helped her discover "the core of who I am."

Hudson remarked, "It doesn't seem real. In reality, though, this feels more real to me than anything I've ever done in my life. I just needed to reach a point where I was ready, and the songs really captured the essence of who I am."

She went on to express her reluctance to end discussions about the origins of her album, detailing the years she spent silently creating music and immersing herself in the songs. She felt honored by the interest expressed by many intelligent people in discussing "Glorious" and the creation of her first album.

