Shaquille O'Neal's Son Reacts to Father Saying 'I Wouldn't Love Me Either' After Ex-Wife's Confession in Her Memoir

In the memoir of Shaunie Henderson, Shaquille O’Neal's ex-wife, seems to have elicited a response from O’Neal. She confessed in the memoir that, though she married him, she may not have "truly" loved him.

Henderson shared her marital experiences with the ex-Los Angeles Laker in her recently released memoir, "Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Terms." The marriage was continually tarnished by cheating incidents.

In the revealing book, published on May 7, Henderson penned, "I question whether I ever truly loved the man, but I know the concept of being his wife – the man with whom I started a family."

The estranged wife of the famed NBA billionaire added that their rapport was ultimately marred by the "incessant advances of countless women."

In his 2011 memoir, “Shaq Uncut: My Story,” O’Neal confessed his infidelity towards Henderson.

A day post the launch of Henderson's book, O’Neal, aged 52, seemed to react via Instagram.

"I understand...I wouldn't have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best...All love, Shaq," he wrote.

"Trust me, I get it," he further captioned.

Shaqir O’Neal, their elder son, and a basketball champion, publicly supported his father in his post by writing, "You know I love ya twin”.

Over their years together, they became parents to four children: sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah.

Henderson is also a mother to Myles, her eldest son from a previous relationship, while O’Neal has an elder daughter, Taahirah, with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

In 2022, Henderson tied the knot with Keion Henderson, a pastor based in Texas.

Shaquille O'Neal on His Strained Relationship with Teammates' Wives

Shaquille O'Neal recently disclosed on 'The Old Man & The Three' about his self-imposed 'no-fly' policy for his teammates' women and children. He took command and made this rule strictly followed when he joined the Heat.

Upon arriving at any organization, O'Neal said he takes charge immediately. A prime example was when he initially joined Miami and found that wives were allowed to travel on the plane. He put an end to this practice, prohibiting any wives or kids on the plane unless it was for Finals games 3, 4, 5, and 6.

This caused all the wives to dislike him, but he was unbothered as he was now in command.

It's uncertain why O'Neal didn't allow women and children to travel on the plane for games. It could be speculated that he wanted his teammates to eliminate every possible distraction to focus on their tasks more effectively.

Regardless of the reasons, O'Neal was never hesitant to set and enforce rigorous standards for his teammates to ensure success.

