Lana Del Rey To Make Stadium Debut With Performance At Boston Red Sox's Home Ground In Fenway Park

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will perform at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The announcement comes after she headlined both weekends of Coachella last month, with performances featuring guest performers Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello.

Del Rey is a New York native. Her tenth studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd was released in March. According to her website, she will play at Hangout Fest in Alabama later this month before departing for gigs in Spain and Italy.

When and Where can fans start buying tickets to Lana Del Rey's concert?

Ticket sales to the fans will begin on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Stubhub tickets for the summer event start at $302 as of May 7 and are available for purchase if you want to start on Friday.

On Monday, May 6, the Born to Die singer announced her first-ever headlining stadium performance at Fenway Park in Boston set for Thursday, June 20, and billed as "one very special night." Del Rey's Fenway Park performance follows a tour of North America and two nights at Foro Sol in Mexico City in favor of her most recent album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Who will perform at Fenway Park in 2024?

Lana Del Rey isn't the only artist to appear at Fenway Park this year. Here's a list of the musicians scheduled to perform at Fenway Park:

Hootie and the Blowfish , scheduled to play on June 21, 2024

, scheduled to play on June 21, 2024 Noah Kahan , scheduled to play on July 18 and July 19, 2024

, scheduled to play on July 18 and July 19, 2024 Kane Brown , scheduled to play on July 20, 2024

, scheduled to play on July 20, 2024 Foo Fighters , scheduled to play on July 21, 2024

, scheduled to play on July 21, 2024 Blink-182 , scheduled to play on July 23, 2024.

, scheduled to play on July 23, 2024. Def Leppard and Journey , two separate bands scheduled to play on August 5, 2024

, two separate bands scheduled to play on August 5, 2024 Green Day , scheduled to play on August 7, 2024

, scheduled to play on August 7, 2024 Pearl Jam, scheduled to play on September 15 and September 17, 2024

