Taylor Swift finally resumed the Eras Tour in Paris on Thursday at La Defense Arena in Paris following a two-month break. The much-awaited tour finally kicked started and it was not just the Swifties who were excited for the concert. The singer’s NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce expressed his enthusiasm and hyped up his pop star girlfriend by sharing a three-letter post. What does it mean? Let's find it out.

What is LFG as Travis Kelce drops a three letter post to hype up Taylor Swift for Eras Tour

Travis Kelce is as excited as the Swifties, Yes! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end took over his Instagram and commented “LFG” on the Anti Hero singer's guitarist Paul Sidoti’s post, who shared a picture of him with the Grammy winner star regarding the tour in Paris.

He wrote, “@taylorswift The Eras Tour starts tonight, Paris you're first.. Who’s coming?” The three time Super Bowl winner liked and responded to the post saying, “Lfg.”

LFG is a common acronym for "Let's F**king Go," which the American footballer has used even before, most recently, on his X account.

Now that Taylor has all his support, Kelce might have a special place in his heart for the tour which served as the initial days of them connecting and knowing each other for good.

The Eras Tour served as a spark to their romance

The 34-year-old tight end attended the tour in Kansas City, however, they couldn't cross paths that time. The power couple then made their romance public in September of that year when the Lover singer attended the Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears.

However, the two were already a couple by that time and it wasn't their first date, but for the public, yes, it was.

While recalling the initial days, Swift said during her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile, “I Think some people think that they saw our first date at that game.” She continued, “We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

The record-breaking tour, which has already sold $1 billion in tickets, will move to Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Britain, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria after Paris. The adorable couple have already supported each other by attending NFL games and Eras Tour concerts, respectively. Kelce is expected to join his superstar girlfriend in Europe whenever he is free.

