5 reasons why Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok gave rise to dating rumors with Jeon Ji Su

Byeon Woo Seok is currently the center of attention in the K-drama world, thanks to his impeccable acting performance as the lead character of the ongoing time-slip drama Lovely Runner. However, this sudden surge in his popularity also gave rise to a recent dating rumor. Earlier today on May 10, he was rumored to be dating a model named Jeon Ji Su.

Why rumored surfaced about Byeon Woo Seok dating model Jeon Ji Su?

The news broke out like wildfire, completely taking over social media platforms. Shortly after Byeon Woo Seok’s agency Varo Entertainment released a statement firmly denying the speculations. According to them, the duo is merely friends and they have known each other since their college days.

But what made the rumors being circulated in the first place? It was a bunch of Instagram photo series, that gave netizens hope for discovering the actor’s love life. However, it has since been revealed that the photos were taken during their outings with other college buddies. Hence, It seems to be the perfect time to analyze netizen’s reasoning behind the speculation.

1. Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon Ji Su both shared pictures from same location

On March 24, 2022, the Lovely Runner star shared an Instagram carousel from a beautiful location, sporting an adorable smile in front of some food and drinks. Earlier on March 16, Jeon Ji Su also shared pics from the exact location with the same table setting, The photos' angles seemed like they were sitting opposite of each other. But after Varo Entertainment's statement, it seems like they were just outing with other friends.

2. Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon Ji Su both visited same forest area

The following photos show that both of them had a trip to a same forest location. Again, it was most likely with other friends.

3. Byeon Woo Seok’s matching ring with Jeon Ji Su

Though these photos were shot in different locations, what caught netizens’ eyes were their similar rings, which seemed to be matching with each other's.

4. Byeon Woo Seok visited the same gallery as Jeon Ji Su

Back in September 2022, both of them posted photos from a gallery visit, while sporting matching headphones set.

5. Both following each other on Instagram

Unsurprisingly, as longtime friends, both Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon Ji Su follow each other on Instagram, which also made people believe in their supposed romantic involvement through 'lovestagram', giving rise to the latest rumors.

However, following Varo Entertainment's refutation, it has also been revealed that model Jeon Ji Su is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is a DJ.

