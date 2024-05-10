Suspicious Partner starring Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun clocks 7 years: 7 reasons why its a must-watch office rom-com

Suspicious Partner is a thriller romance comedy which also incorporates elements of courtroom trials and law. Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun take on the main roles in the drama. The drama revolves around prosecutor Noh Ji Wook and trainee lawyer Eun Bong Hee. They become involved in a complicated murder case and they start working together to unravel the mystery. Their relationship evolves, blending murder mystery with heartwarming romance and work-life.

About Suspicious Partner

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Kwon Nara, Choi Tae Joon

Director: Park Seon Ho

Writer: Kwon Ki Young

Release date: May 10, 2017

Genre: Law, romance, comedy

The 2017 series, Suspicious Partner, is not only a law drama but also has ample comedy, romance and thrill. After a young prosecutor is unfairly arrested for murder charges, after her release, she makes it a mission to find the real culprit. She becomes a part of a new law firm and together they solve cases.

7 reasons why Suspicious Partner is a perfect workplace romance-comedy

Chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun

Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun display an amazing push and pull energy. While their romance is passionate, it is also playful. It is entertaining and romantic at the same time. The couple start off on the wrong foot but have similar wounds from their past relationships.

Their relationship takes a turn when their past connections are revealed which stresses their love. But the couple works on it and accept each other.

Bromance

The drama also focuses on the friendship between Ji Chang Wook and Choi Tae Joon. They were best friends once but due to an incident, their friendship takes a toll. While Choi Tae Joon's character wants to make things right and puts in efforts to make things work, Ji Chang Wook's character finds it hard to forgive and forget. Despite that, they are there for each other and eventually heal together.

Mystery

Suspicious Partner initially starts by setting a murder mystery. For this murder, Nam Ji Hyun becomes and witness and eventually ends up being wrongfully blamed as the culprit. She decides that she will do everything in her power to prove her innocence and find the real murder.

Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun team up and start working together to work on cases. Not only that, there are also other plotlines related to friends and families and the mysterys and secrets are unraveled eventually.

Interesting courtroom drama

Many of the scenes are set inside a courtroom as the cases play out. The team of lawyers work together to get to the bottom of the story and bring justice. They have their personal agendas linked to the cases as well which makes them go the extra mile.

Captivating backstories

The main characters have intriguing backstories which adds drama to the story.The characters have their own wounds and they slowly heal from their past traumas with each other. This adds substance and intrest for the viewers and gives depth to the characters.

Performances

The stellar cast never fails to impress. The actors including Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon and Kwon Nara add live to the drama. They make the characters believeable. Wether the script demands an over the top acting or subtle, the actors fulfill the assignment.

More about Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun

Ji Chang Wook made his debut in 2008 with the drama You Stole My Heart and the film Sleeping Beauty. He rose to fame with the historical drama Empress Ki. He is known for his action projects like Healer and K2. He has also taken main roles in fan-favourite romantic comedies like Suspicious Partner and Backstreet Rookie. In 2023, he appeared in the thriller action The Worst of Evil and the romantic comedy Welcome to Samdalri both of which did well globally. Ji Chang Wook's next project is the historical drama Queen Woo.

Nam Ji Hyun made her debut in 2004 as a child actor with the drama Say You Love Me. Her first appearance in a film was in 2005 as she took the supporting role in Shadowless Sword. She got her big break with the 2014 drama What Happens to My Family?. She has appeared in hits like Shippong King Louie, 100 Days My Prince and Little Women. She will be leading the upcoming drama Good Partner which is scheduled to release in 2024.

