On Thursday, a federal judge handed down a sentence of 40 months in prison to former NBA forward Glen "Big Baby" Davis, an additional three years of supervised release. Davis faced charges of participating in an alleged scheme to defraud the NBA health care benefits plan, leading to his conviction in November 2023.

Throughout the case, since the indictment in October 2021, the 38-year-old Davis repeatedly asserted his innocence. However, the jury found him guilty of several counts of fraud and conspiracy to false statements. In addition to his prison sentence, the court ordered him to pay $80,000 in restitution.

His forthcoming supervised release stipulates that he must attend a class on financial management and undergo mandatory drug treatment.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Williams was the mastermind behind the elaborate plot to defraud millions of dollars. As a result, he incurred a 10-year sentence last August.

Despite Williams' prominent role in the scheme, no former NBA player has been held to a longer prison sentence than Davis. Will Bynum, another ex-NBA guard who shared the conviction with Davis in November, received an 18-month prison term, partially the consequence of lying under oath to a jury.

Both, Davis' defense attorney, Sabrina Shroff, and the press office of the Southern District of New York refused to comment on the matter.

The prosecution said that Davis had made false claims, amounting to a total of $132,000. This included a claim for $27,200 he allegedly spent on dental work at a Beverly Hills dental office on October 2, 2018.

However, the authorities could confirm he was in Las Vegas at the time, jetting off to Paris later that same day, using geolocation data from his cell phone as evidence.

With a career spanning eight seasons in the NBA, Davis played for teams such as the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Clippers. He had achieved victory as part of the Celtics team in the 2008 NBA championship

Will Bynum Gets 18-Month Sentence for NBA Insurance Fraud Scheme

Tuesday, the court sentenced Will Bynum, a six-season Detroit Pistons player, to 18 months in jail due to a conviction related to an NBA insurance fraud scandal.

Hailing from Bensenville, Illinois, 41-year-old Bynum faced his conviction in a Manhattan court in November. He conspired to make fraudulent statements about NBA players who filed misleading dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

Throughout his career, Bum showcased an average of 8.1 points and 3.3 assists in 360 games. Judge Valerie E. Caproni instructed him to surrender and reimburse $182,000 during his sentencing.

Court documents revealed that from 2018 to 2019, Bynum partnered with other ex-NBA players like Terrence Williams and Keyon Dooling in a ploy to scam the plan. Both Williams and Dooling, who confessed to the charges, have already begun their prison sentences of 10 years and 30 months, respectively.

Investigators stated that Bynum obtained counterfeit invoices from another ex-NBA player. The invoices falsely represented $200,000 of medical services Bynum supposedly received at a chiropractic practice in the Los Angeles area, though these services never took place.

Bynum provided testimony during his trial, inciting prosecutors to accuse him of perjury and justice obstruction. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams indicated that Bynum "committed perjury before the jury. His sentence delivers a clear message that those who attempt to defraud and impede justice will face prison time."

