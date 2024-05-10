Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out To Mom At Concert

In 2018, Grace, then eighteen, needed Harry's assistance to break the news to her mother, who was in a room. It is difficult for young people to come out of the closet to their parents, even in this day and age when more and more people are accepting and recognizing the LGBTQ community.

Harry Styles, the former member of One Direction, is credited for helping a couple of young adults reveal the news. We all know that in late 2021, Harry assisted a fan in telling her mother that she was gay, but did you also know that he had done it earlier? Indeed.

Grace's heartwarming moment with Harry Styles

In 2018, Grace, then eighteen, needed Harry's assistance to break the news to her mother, who was in a room. For complete details, continue reading. An 18-year-old fan named Grace saw Harry Styles perform live for the last time on his first headlining tour in 2018.

She carried a sign with her that really caught his attention. On one side of her sign, the then-teenager wrote, "I traveled 2,846 miles to be here tonight. I'm grateful for ten amazing shows," according to a post she uploaded.

Harry Styles was drawn to what was on the other side of the writing, even though it was something that any fan attending his show might have written. The words, "I'm going to come out to my parents because of you!!!" were written on the reverse of the placard Grace was holding. Before the concert, Grace had tweeted a photo of the poster along with the caption, "I hope he at least sees it; I'm not expecting anything."

Harry Styles supports fan coming out at a concert

The Watermelon Sugar singer saw the placard mid-concert and read it aloud before asking her where her mother was and what her name was, according to footage that Grace and other fans posted on social media.

Grace retorted that her mother, Tina, was staying at a neighboring motel. Harry then begs everyone else in the room to stop talking so he can film a video for her mother in which he exclaims, "Tina, she's gay!"

However, the 18-year-old's enjoyment didn't end there. Grace posted on social media that she showed her parents the footage as soon as she got back to her hotel room. She clarified that her mother had told her, "Yes, I do love you, and you can be whoever you want to be," and that she was "overjoyed."

Thanking Harry Styles in a different post, Grace said, "I am so grateful that you have created a space where I feel comfortable being myself. Your unwavering support of the LGBTQ+ community has enabled me to feel comfortable and embrace who I am. I appreciate you being here tonight, and I can't wait to show my mother Tina this video. I will always love you.”

