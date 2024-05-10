SEVENTEEN releases new opening sequence for latest season GOING SEVENTEEN starting from May 15; WATCH

SEVENTEEN's hit content series, GOING SEVENTEEN is set to return with a brand new season! The group has unveiled the opening sequence for the upcoming season, promising fans more of their signature comedic energy as the episodes will premiere every Wednesday, beginning May 15.

SEVENTEEN drops new opening sequence for GOING SEVENTEEN

On May 8, SEVENTEEN delighted fans by unveiling the new opening sequence for their highly anticipated season of GOING SEVENTEEN. The sequence showcases the animated versions of the members transitioning as they energetically run to the theme song of the show, capturing the essence of SEVENTEEN's playful and comedic energy.

As one of their beloved content series, GOING SEVENTEEN promises to bring laughter and joy to viewers once again. Scheduled to premiere on May 15, the episodes will be released every Wednesday, offering fans a weekly dose of entertainment from their favorite K-pop group. With its vibrant animation and catchy theme song, the new opening sequence has heightened anticipation for the upcoming season of GOING SEVENTEEN.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN, the powerhouse of K-pop, continues to captivate audiences with their stellar performances and groundbreaking achievements. Comprising thirteen talented members; S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, SEVENTEEN has solidified its position as a leading self-producing idol group since their debut in 2015.

In recent years, SEVENTEEN has achieved remarkable milestones. Their tenth extended play, FML, released in April 2023, shattered records with 4.6 million pre-orders, making it the most pre-ordered album in history at the time. This EP, featuring lead singles SUPER and F*ck My Life, became their best-selling album ever, boasting 3.9 million first-day sales and 4.5 million first-week sales.

Continuing their streak of success, SEVENTEEN embarked on the FOLLOW tour, which included a historic 2-day concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Their eleventh extended play, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN released in October 2023, garnered over 5.2 million pre-orders and featured the chart-topping lead single God of Music.

In January 2024, SEVENTEEN made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan, Philippines. Presently SEVENTEEN are completing the encore leg for their FOLLOW tour and released their compilation album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 2024 led by MAESTRO.

