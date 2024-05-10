Late Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo and New Boyfriend Breckin Meyer Are Instagram Official; See Past Posts Together

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram to make her new love Breckin Meyer official with a selfie from the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.

Comedian Bob Saget's widow wished her boyfriend a happy birthday, marking the first post of the new couple together on social media. She gushed over her new partner and showered him with compliments to celebrate his birthday with her half a million followers on Instagram.

Late comic Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, tackles criticism for posing with new boyfriend; receives support from celebs

Kelly Rizzo has moved on from her late husband and How I Met Your Mother star Bob Saget, despite facing criticism. She debuted her new romance with actor Breckin Meyer back in February.

As per Page Six reports, Rizzo, 44, dealt with criticism from people accusing her of having moved on “way too fast" after her husband, Bob Saget, passed away in 2022.

The Instagram post commemorating her Garfield star boyfriend's birthday is teeming with positive comments from the couple's celebrity friends, wishing them the very best. Actress Caitlin Crosby exclaimed, "Oh, it’s Instagram offish!” and Jana Kramer said, “I love this so much.” Meyer’s co-star from Clueless, Elisa Donovan, also responded, saying, “Love this!” while wishing him a happy 50th birthday. Twilight sensation Taylor Lautner also left some heart emojis celebrating the couple. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

History of Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget's relationship in a nutshell

Saget first met Kelly Rizzo back in 2015. They got hitched three years later by the ocean in Santa Monica, California.

The Fuller House alum passed away following a brain hemorrhage in January 2022 in a hotel room in Florida at the age of 65. Before marrying Rizzo, the late comedian had three daughters with former wife and screenwriter Sherri Kramer, whom he divorced in 1997. The former couple's daughters, namely Jennifer, 31, Lara, 34, and Aubrey Saget, 37, have extended their support to Rizzo for her latest romantic venture.

Her boyfriend Meyer also shares two daughters with his former wife, filmmaker Deborah Kaplan, whom he divorced in 2014.

It is not publicly known when the couple actually started dating. Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer continue to receive love and support from their family, celebrity friends, and former co-stars as they navigate their new relationship.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kelly Rizzo's New Beau Breckin Meyer? Everything To Know About Actor Amid His Public Debut As Couple With Bob Saget's Widow