Janhvi Kapoor gives shoutout to Mr & Mrs Mahi co-star Rajkummar Rao as his movie Srikanth hits theatres

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao first collaborated in the horror comedy film Roohi. Now, the duo is set to reunite for their upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi. The co-stars certainly share a great friendship, which has been visible in their off-screen interactions. Recently, showcasing her support for Rajkummar, Janhvi gave a shoutout to his film Srikanth, which released in theaters today.

Janhvi Kapoor showcases support for Rajkummar Rao’s film Srikanth

Today, May 10, the movie Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, hit the big screens. Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar’s co-star in his next film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, took to Instagram to express her enthusiasm for Srikanth. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram Stories, Janhvi wrote, “In theaters today,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Have a look at Janhvi’s story!

About Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth

The movie is a biographical drama based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian businessman. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead along with Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar. Srikanth can now be watched in cinemas. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

About Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mr & Mrs Mahi

Mr & Mrs Mahi is a sports drama film reportedly inspired by the life of renowned Indian cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The movie is penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma.

Advertisement

The cast and crew of the film recently shared some posters, which offered a glimpse into the characters of Janhvi and Rajkummar. Donning the Indian jersey, the duo was seen jumping with joy in the stands of a cricket stadium. In her caption, Janhvi wrote, “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life. cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife.”

Janhvi and Rajkummar have kicked off the promotions for the film, and the trailer is set to debut very soon. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios, Mr & Mrs Mahi is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Mr & Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao showcase their ‘imperfectly perfect partnership’ in new posters