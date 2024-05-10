Janhvi Kapoor gives shoutout to Mr & Mrs Mahi co-star Rajkummar Rao as his movie Srikanth hits theatres
Janhvi Kapoor, set to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi, gave him a shoutout for his film Srikanth on the release day.
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao first collaborated in the horror comedy film Roohi. Now, the duo is set to reunite for their upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi. The co-stars certainly share a great friendship, which has been visible in their off-screen interactions. Recently, showcasing her support for Rajkummar, Janhvi gave a shoutout to his film Srikanth, which released in theaters today.
Janhvi Kapoor showcases support for Rajkummar Rao’s film Srikanth
Today, May 10, the movie Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, hit the big screens. Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar’s co-star in his next film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, took to Instagram to express her enthusiasm for Srikanth. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram Stories, Janhvi wrote, “In theaters today,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.
Have a look at Janhvi’s story!
About Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth
The movie is a biographical drama based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian businessman. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead along with Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar. Srikanth can now be watched in cinemas.
About Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mr & Mrs Mahi
Mr & Mrs Mahi is a sports drama film reportedly inspired by the life of renowned Indian cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The movie is penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma.
The cast and crew of the film recently shared some posters, which offered a glimpse into the characters of Janhvi and Rajkummar. Donning the Indian jersey, the duo was seen jumping with joy in the stands of a cricket stadium. In her caption, Janhvi wrote, “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life. cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife.”
Janhvi and Rajkummar have kicked off the promotions for the film, and the trailer is set to debut very soon. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios, Mr & Mrs Mahi is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31, 2024.
