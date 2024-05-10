The Rock Reveals Iconic Movie Villain Inspiration Behind 'The Final Boss' Moniker In WWE
Till now, it was assumed that The Rock’s Final Boss moniker in WWE was given by the creatives. But now, The Rock has himself cleared the air around it saying that it was basically inspired by a great villain of a sci-fi film.
And who is it? It’s none other than Darth Vader, the popular villain in the Star Wars franchise. The Rock made this revelation during a recent interview with FOX News. And he spilled it out abruptly, which has his fans once again talking about his Final Boss moniker.
What did The Rock say?
Fox News reporter Will Cain was talking to The Rock, talking about how some fans are more attracted towards bad guys in movies like Darth Vader of the Star Wars franchise. The Rock then said that Vader was indeed the inspiration behind The Final Boss nickname. “It’s funny that you bring that up, Darth Vader, that’s the spirit of ‘The Final Boss,” he said.
The Rock explained that in professional wrestling, it’s always good to be a babyface, a hero who comes out and saves the day. But, he then one day woke up realizing the relevance of his heel persona, and if he should become a heel. He said that this move could let him speak more freely, more openly than before.
“It’s good to be considered the Babe Ruth of professional wrestling. The good guy, the baby face, the hero who comes in and saves the day but when you think about authenticity, I woke up [in Hawaii] and I went, ‘What if I became a bad guy and I was able to be freeier, and visceral and say the s*** that everyone wants to say but they can’t say?'” The Rock said.
The Rock’s Final Boss character
For the unversed, The Final Boss, nickname was pitched when The Rock turned heel in his recent run in WWE. This wasn’t planned at all, but the WWE Universe’s strong reaction against The Rock taking Cody’s spot for WrestleMania 40, led to the birth of this title.
It resonated quickly with the audience, and The Rock’s heel character became a huge success. At WrestleMania 40, The Rock then teamed up with Roman Reigns and defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Before leaving WWE for his Hollywood projects, The Rock told Cody Rhodes that he would indeed return, and then exact his revenge on him.