Irish Sea Moss Benefits for Hair: Ways to Use the Oceanic Wonder

Irish sea moss's benefits for hair make it one of the most recommended ingredients for centuries. This trendy ingredient is not only found in hair products but also in soaps, gels, lotions, and even food recipes. While scientific evidence is limited, it's been trusted by many as a medical remedy in Ireland and other parts of the world. Packed with amino acids, B vitamins, calcium, iron, magnesium, and iodine, sea moss offers serious nutritional value. Here, we'll show you how to tap into its potential for healthier hair and explore its benefits for your hair care routine.

What Is Sea Moss?

Sea moss, also known as Irish moss (Chondrus crispus) is a type of edible red algae that grows along the North Atlantic coasts of England and Ireland. Its primary component is a gel-like polysaccharide called carrageenan, which when heated, transforms into a jelly-like substance.

People have used this sea moss for ages as a natural food-thickening agent in ice cream and processed foods. Plus, it's been a secret nourishing ingredient in many skincare and haircare products.

This seaweed is more than just a texture enhancer. Sea moss is loaded with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. It's a whole package of goodness for your body.

Lately, it has even stepped into the limelight as a health supplement. People are using it to boost their overall health and well-being.

Irish Sea Moss Benefits for Hair: Know Why It Works

Scalp Hydration

Keeping your scalp and hair hydrated is crucial. Dehydrated hair tends to become brittle and prone to breakage. But fear not, red algae, like the Chondrus found in sea moss, is here to save the day. When applied topically, it can effectively moisturize the skin, enhancing cell elasticity and reducing the risk of hair breakage and split ends ( 1 ).

Boosts Wound Healing

Some animal studies have shown that carrageenan, a component in sea moss, can help reduce inflammation in the skin ( 2 ). It promotes the deposition of extracellular matrix, which is like a scaffold made of collagen and other macromolecules. This scaffold enhances wound healing, and the good news is that it can also benefit your scalp health.

UV Protection

Irish sea moss contains mycosporine-like amino acids (MAAs) that are known to protect marine organisms from the harmful effects of UV radiation ( 1 ). MAAs are used in cosmetics to shield the skin from UV rays and stimulate cell growth. When used in hair care products, these ingredients might help safeguard your scalp and hair from UV damage.

Hair Growth Promotion

Sea moss is loaded with fatty acids and folic acids that can speed up the process of hair growth. An animal study even hinted that hair tonic with seaweed extract might encourage hair regrowth ( 3 ). Although it didn't specify the type of seaweed used, it's an exciting prospect for those looking to boost their hair.

Advertisement

Say Goodbye to Dryness

Dry hair can be a real buzzkill, but sea moss is filled with fucoidan that may fight free radicals and add shine to your tresses. ( 1 ). When you use it on your scalp, it's like giving your hair gallons of water. It keeps your scalp hydrated, shiny, reduces breakage, and stops those annoying split ends.

Healthy Scalp

Sea moss is like a spa day for your scalp. It's full of antioxidants, and it's got this knack for fighting off fungus and bacteria. That means your scalp stays healthy, and your hair reaps the rewards.

Irish sea moss may not directly stimulate hair growth, but it can influence these scalp-related factors that contribute to improved hair health and regrowth. This versatile ingredient is commonly found in various hair care products and is available in gel form for easy use. To maximize the hair benefits of Irish sea moss, consider incorporating it into your diet. You can consume around 4 grams of sea moss daily, three times a week.

Homemade Irish Sea Moss Gel Recipe

Preparing sea moss gel the right way is essential to maximize its benefits. Here's a step-by-step guide to getting your sea moss ready:

Cleaning the Sea Moss:

Start by cleaning the sea moss thoroughly. This step is crucial to remove any sea debris, dirt, or particles that may be present.

Make sure your hands are clean before handling the sea moss to avoid contamination.

Use filtered, spring, or alkaline water and gently massage it. Never use tap water, as it may contain impurities.

Wash it at least twice.

Soaking the Sea Moss:

After cleaning, transfer the sea moss to another large bowl and cover it with filtered alkaline, or spring water.

Ensure that all parts of the sea moss are fully submerged.

Cover the bowl and allow it to soak for a minimum of 12-24 hours.

You can leave it on the counter at room temperature; there's no need to refrigerate it during soaking.

Once the sea moss has finished soaking, you'll notice that it has expanded as it absorbs the water. At this point, it's ready to use. You can leave it in this state and use it as needed.

Advertisement

This sea moss gel is a versatile addition to your kitchen. You can mix it into hot drinks or incorporate it into foods while cooking to enjoy its incredible nutrient benefits.

DIY Sea Moss Gel for Hair

While some people boil sea moss to make the gel, it's best to soak it raw to preserve its integrity and nutrient content.

You can also blend the soaked sea moss with water until you achieve your desired consistency. If you like, you may add a few drops of essential oils for fragrance, but this is optional. Finally, refrigerate it for future use.

Incorporating these sea moss gel into your routine is easier than you might think. Here are some simple and effective ways to make the most of sea moss for hair growth.

1. Pre-shower Mask

Prepare Your Hair: Start by detangling your hair using a wide-toothed comb. Divide your hair into manageable sections for even application.

Apply Sea Moss Gel: Generously apply sea moss gel to each section of your hair, ensuring every strand and your scalp are thoroughly coated.

Wait and Rinse: Leave the gel on for 30 minutes to an hour, allowing it to work its magic. Then, rinse it off in the shower.

2. Post-shower Mask

Follow Your Routine: Go through your usual hair care routine and shower as you normally would.

Damp Hair Application: After showering, gently squeeze out excess water. Divide your damp hair into sections.

Apply Gel: Apply a moderate amount of sea moss gel to your damp hair and scalp.

Wait and Wash: Let it sit for about 30 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

3. Styling Aid

Cleanse and Condition: Begin with shampooing and conditioning your hair. Afterward, gently remove excess water by squeezing it out.

Detangle: Use a wide-toothed comb to detangle your hair.

Apply Gel: Apply sea moss gel to your hair, focusing on the strands rather than the scalp.

Style: Proceed to blow-dry and style your hair as desired.

4. Oral Consumption

If you want to enjoy sea moss benefits beyond your hair, consider ingesting it. Add a portion of sea moss gel to your morning smoothie for a holistic health boost.

Advertisement

5. Ready-made Hair Products

To simplify your routine, opt for hair products that already contain sea moss as an ingredient. Look for conditioners, leave-in products, hair masks, or sprays infused with sea moss. Consistent use of such products can help enhance the thickness and shine of your hair.

Downsides of Using Sea Moss for Hair

Sea moss offers numerous benefits for hair, but before you dive in, there are some important considerations to keep in mind.

1. Sea Moss Contains Iodine

Sea moss is a fantastic source of iodine, which is crucial for your health. But here's the catch: too much iodine can lead to problems, especially if you have certain health conditions like Hashimoto's, an autoimmune thyroid disease.

Potential Issues with Excess Iodine:

Thyroid Troubles: Overconsumption of iodine can trigger hypothyroidism, a condition where your thyroid doesn't produce enough hormones. This can lead to symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, and more.

Overconsumption of iodine can trigger hypothyroidism, a condition where your thyroid doesn't produce enough hormones. This can lead to symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, and more. Goiter: In rare cases, too much iodine can cause your thyroid gland to enlarge, leading to a condition known as goiter.

In rare cases, too much iodine can cause your thyroid gland to enlarge, leading to a condition known as goiter. Some individuals might experience stomach discomfort, a burning sensation in the throat and mouth, vomiting, nausea, and even fever when they consume excessive iodine.

The FDA recommends a daily iodine intake of just 150 mcg, so if you're considering oral consumption of sea moss gel or kelp keep this guideline in mind ( 4 ).

2. Potential for Allergic Reactions

Sea moss is generally safe for consumption and topical use. However, if you have seafood allergies or extremely sensitive skin, it's wise to perform a patch test before applying sea moss gel to your hair and scalp.

Allergic reactions to sea moss are usually characterized by a stinging sensation on the skin. If you have a history of allergies, consult with a doctor before reaping the sea moss benefits for hair.

Sea Moss in Hair Do’s and Don’ts

If you're ready to incorporate sea moss into your hair care routine, here are some helpful do's and don'ts.

Do's:

Storage : Always store sea moss gel in an airtight container to maintain its freshness.

: Always store sea moss gel in an airtight container to maintain its freshness. Refrigeration: After use, store your sea moss gel in the refrigerator. This helps extend its shelf life and prevents the growth of harmful bacteria.

After use, store your sea moss gel in the refrigerator. This helps extend its shelf life and prevents the growth of harmful bacteria. Blending: Achieve the best consistency by using a high-powered blender when preparing your sea moss gel.

Achieve the best consistency by using a high-powered blender when preparing your sea moss gel. Quality Check: Discard sea moss gel if it develops a sour aroma. Freshness matters for optimal results.

Discard sea moss gel if it develops a sour aroma. Freshness matters for optimal results. Get Creative: Don't limit sea moss to your hair care routine only. Experiment by adding it to sauces, dressings, soups, and various dishes for a nutritious boost.

Don'ts:

Avoid Heating: Don't heat your sea moss before it turns into a gel. Heat can diminish its beneficial properties.

Don't heat your sea moss before it turns into a gel. Heat can diminish its beneficial properties. Keep Away from Heat and Sunlight: Avoid exposing your sea moss gel to extreme heat or direct sunlight, as this can degrade its quality.

Avoid exposing your sea moss gel to extreme heat or direct sunlight, as this can degrade its quality. Use it Right: Avoid if you are breastfeeding or pregnant; if not stick to just 1 teaspoon per day.

Conclusion

Sea moss benefits for hair are quite versatile. With its vital minerals, sea moss can work wonders for your hair when added to your routine. Whether used as a pre-shower or post-shower mask, a styling product, or even ingested orally, sea moss has the potential to promote hair health, hydration, shine, and growth. It can be particularly helpful for those seeking natural solutions to common hair issues. Plus, for those looking for convenience, there are ready-made hair products infused with sea moss available for use.