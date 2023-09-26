Surprising Benefits of Green Leafy Spinach for Hair Growth

Spinach for hair growth can be a real boon as it's packed with nutrients like folate, iron, vitamin A, and vitamin C ( 1 ). These are all essential for keeping your hair healthy and preventing hair loss. While you can't control things like your age or genetics, you do have power over your diet, and consuming green leafy vegetables as a part of your diet is a great choice to support your hair health. Spinach is undoubtedly one of the healthiest greens out there. Let's find out how spinach works and helps with those luscious locks.

Your hair needs the right vitamins and minerals to grow and stay healthy. If your diet is missing these essential nutrients, it can lead to hair loss. Studies have linked hair loss to deficiencies in vitamins like B12 and D, biotin, riboflavin, and minerals like iron, among others ( 2 ). However, eating a well-balanced healthy diet can help your hair grow strong and prevent the loss, especially if your hair troubles are due to poor nutrition.

Spinach is a green powerhouse packed with nutrients that your hair loves, like folate, iron, and vitamins A and C ( 1 ). Just a cup of spinach gives you about 20% of your daily vitamin A needs.

Here are some nutritional facts about 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of raw spinach ( 3 ).

Water: 91%

Calories: 23 kcal

Carbs: 3.6 grams

Protein: 2.9 grams

Fiber: 2.2 grams

Sugar: 0.4 grams

Fat: 0.4 grams

Spinach also contains essential minerals like iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. Plus, vitamins like A, C, riboflavin, vitamin B3, vitamin B-6, and vitamin K. It's rich in folate too, which is super important for hair health.

Minerals

Iron: 2.71 mg

Magnesium: 79 mg

Phosphorus: 49 mg

Potassium: 558 mg

Manganese: 0.897 mg

Zinc: 0.53 mg

Vitamins

Vitamin C: 28.1 mg

Vitamin A: 469 µg

Riboflavin: 0.189 mg

Vitamin B3: 0.724 mg

Vitamin B-6: 0.195 mg

Vitamin K: 483 µg

Folate: 194 µg

Advantages of Using Spinach for Hair Growth

There are several reasons to prove why is spinach good for your hair. It is packed with an array of vitamins and minerals that can work wonders for your hair. Here’s a closer look at how this green leafy vegetable can be your hair’s best friend.

1. A Nutrient Powerhouse

Spinach is loaded with vitamins K, A, C, B2, B6, B1, and E. It's also rich in essential minerals like manganese, zinc, folate, magnesium, beta-carotene, and iron ( 1 ), ( 3 ). These nutrients aren't just for show. They're vital for your scalp and hair strands, ensuring they stay healthy and promote hair growth.

Advertisement

2. Zinc: The Hair Growth Booster

Zinc in spinach is a real game-changer. It stimulates scalp circulation, which means more blood flows to your hair follicles, leading to faster hair growth ( 4 ). It's not just about speed, though. Zinc also gives your hair that extra shine and strength. Plus, it helps your scalp stay lubricated and healthy.

3. Antioxidant Magic

Spinach is packed with plant compounds like lutein, beta-carotene, coumaric acid, and ferulic acid that have antioxidant properties ( 5 ). These antioxidants are your hair's bodyguards. They protect it from damage and keep your scalp in tip-top shape.

4. Vitamins B and C: The Growth Promoters

Vitamins B and C, along with biotin, are best known to promote hair growth. They boost hair growth by increasing collagen and keratin levels, the building blocks of hair ( 2 ). So, more of these means faster growth.

5. Vitamin A: The Growth Fuel

Vitamin A is a star player in hair growth. It's essential for cell growth, which, in turn, is crucial for your hair to grow. But here's a tip: Don't overdo it. Too much vitamin A can actually lead to hair loss, so balance is key ( 6 ).

6. Iron: The Oxygen Supplier

Iron in spinach is like an oxygen delivery service for your hair follicles. It ensures they get the oxygen they need to thrive. It also keeps your red blood cells healthy, which is a win for your scalp and hair.

7. Anti-Inflammatory Action

Spinach is an anti-inflammatory champ, due to its vitamin K content ( 7 ). This leafy green, along with buddies like broccoli, kale, and cabbage, can soothe an aggravated scalp.

Different Ways to Use Spinach for Hair Growth

Given that spinach is a fantastic food for hair care, here are some tips for using it to encourage hair growth. From super-effective DIY hair treatments to spinach-based concoctions here are some ways to add spinach to your diet.

1. Spinach Hair Pack

Honey and spinach promote hair growth. The honey and oil in this pack work to seal in moisture and nutrients for healthy, damage-free hair. Additionally, it improves circulation and soothes your scalp to promote healthy hair development.

Advertisement

Prep time: 2 to 3 minutes

Frequency: 1-2 times a week

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach leaves

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon carrier oil (coconut, castor, or olive oil)

Instructions:

Blend the ingredients into a smooth paste.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair, covering every inch.

Leave it on for 30 to 40 minutes.

Rinse it out with cool/lukewarm water and a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

Bonus Tip: Replace honey with yogurt for an equally nourishing hair mask.

2. Spinach Oil

This oil infusion is a game-changer. It enhances blood circulation, balances oil production, prevents hair loss, and tackles dryness.

Prep time: 5 to 6 minutes

Frequency: 2-3 times a week.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup spinach

1/4 cup carrier oil (coconut, olive, or castor)

Instructions:

Blend half a cup of spinach into a smooth paste.

Separate the juice from the spinach using a cheesecloth.

Mix the pulp with your chosen carrier oil (jojoba for oily hair, coconut for dry hair).

Massage this oil into your scalp for 15 minutes, then distribute it along your hair length.

Leave it on for another 45 minutes.

Wash it out with cool or lukewarm water and a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

3. Spinach Smoothie

Your hair's health starts from within, so don't just focus on what you apply externally. If you're not a fan of putting spinach directly on your hair, then try this spinach smoothie for breakfast. The best part is you won't even taste the spinach amidst the yummy fruits.

Prep time: 5 to 6 minutes

Frequency: 1-2 times a week for best results

Ingredients:

1 large ripe banana

1 cup spinach

1/4 cup mango (fresh or frozen)

1/4 cup pineapple (fresh or frozen)

1 cup coconut or almond milk

Sweetener (optional)

Instructions:

Advertisement

Chop one large banana and combine it with other fruits and a cup of spinach in a blender.

Add the almond or coconut milk to it. If you want more creaminess, you may also add yogurt; otherwise, just skip it.

Adding sweeteners is another option if the sweetness of the pineapple and mango is not enough.

4. Spinach Juice

The benefits of spinach juice make it a popular drink for hair growth. If you prefer a lighter option to a smoothie, give this drink a try.

Prep time: 3 to 4 minutes

Frequency: 1-2 times a week for best results

Ingredients:

2 cups spinach (cleaned and chopped)

1/2 cup celery (cleaned and chopped)

150 ml water

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Instructions:

Blend spinach and celery until smooth.

Strain the juice and transfer it to a glass.

Add lemon juice and serve fresh.

You can also refrigerate this juice but it is best to consume it fresh within 24 hours.

Here are some easy and tasty ways to incorporate spinach into your daily diet without sacrificing flavor.

Toss a handful of fresh, raw spinach leaves into your salads and pair them with nuts for an extra crunch.

Elevate your pasta and soup dishes by adding spinach and chopped sausage.

In Indian cuisine, cooked spinach is often used to make curry dishes like "palak paneer" or combined with "dahl" (lentils).

Instead of just going for the usual pizza toppings, sprinkle some spinach leaves on your pizza before baking. They'll wilt slightly, imparting a subtle yet delightful taste.

Amp up the nutritional value of your sandwiches or grilled paninis by adding fresh spinach leaves.

For a nutritious breakfast, incorporate spinach into your eggs or omelets with some extra dose of cheese.

Other Benefits of Spinach for Hair And Scalp

1. Promotes Hair Growth

Spinach is packed with iron and folic acid, essential for hair growth. Regular consumption can help manage hair loss and encourage the growth of healthy hair.

Advertisement

2. Prevents Hair Fall

Iron deficiency can cause hair thinning and excessive fall ( 8 ). Including spinach in your diet replenishes iron levels, reducing hair fall and breakage.

3. Boosts Vitamin C

Spinach contains vitamin C, an antioxidant that aids iron absorption and boosts collagen production in skin cells ( 9 ). This strengthens hair and prevents brittleness.

4. Improves Scalp Health

Vitamins A and C in spinach promote sebum production and protect against scalp issues like flakiness, itching, and dryness ( 9 ), ( 10 ).

5. Enhances Hair Texture

The essential vitamins and antioxidants in spinach add a natural shine, improving overall hair texture and strength.

6. Prevents Premature Graying

Spinach's high vitamin content helps delay premature graying and guards against oxidative stress. B complex vitamins, including B12, biotin, and B6, are vital for hair color and strength, and deficiencies can promote graying.

Potential Precautions And Considerations

Generally, spinach is considered healthy when consumed in moderation. Yet, it might cause disturbance in some. Here are a few side effects to keep in mind.

1. Limits Calcium Absorption

Spinach contains oxalic acid. When you eat too much spinach, oxalic acid binds with calcium and forms oxalates, which are insoluble salts. These salts limit your body's ability to absorb calcium ( 11 ).

2. Kidney Stones Risk

Kidney stones are often made of calcium oxalate. Since spinach is high in both calcium and oxalates, individuals at risk of developing kidney stones should moderate their spinach intake ( 12 ).

3. Nitrates

Spinach and similar leafy greens naturally contain nitrates, which are usually harmless to adults. However, they can pose health concerns in infants ( 13 ).

4. Blood Clotting

Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which plays a significant role in blood clotting. This can potentially interfere with blood-thinning medications like warfarin ( 14 ). If you're on blood thinners, consult your healthcare provider before consuming large amounts of spinach.

5. Digestive Discomfort

Excessive spinach consumption can lead to bloating, gas, and cramps ( 15 ). Spinach is high in fiber and takes time to digest, potentially causing abdominal pain and diarrhea when eaten in large quantities.

Advertisement

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, spinach for hair growth is a unique yet efficient dietary choice. It is rich in vitamins K, and A, iron, biotin, folate, and other components that strengthen hair. You can derive maximum benefits from these by incorporating spinach into your daily meal. Alternatively, you can also use spinach-based hair oils and hair packs for better results. The negative effects are mainly linked to its high oxalate levels, which are not an issue when ingested in moderation. So go ahead and incorporate this leafy green into your diet and hair care routines for natural and long-lasting hair benefits.

ALSO READ: 17 Biotin-rich Foods for Hair Growth: How They Help