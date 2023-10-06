Adele’s Plastic Surgery: Exploring the Story Behind the Rumors

The stories and gossip of plastic surgeries continue to whirl in the world of celebrities. When it comes to the entertainment industry, it's usual to hear about stars getting plastic surgery. Adele, the globally renowned British singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice and soul-stirring ballads, has been no exception to this phenomenon. However, in recent times, the buzz surrounding Adele has shifted from her musical prowess to rumors about changes in her appearance. Adele's plastic surgery speculation has become a hot topic; both the media and her fans have been questioning and commenting on whether she underwent weight loss surgery, lip fillers, and other cosmetic procedures over the years. But what is the truth behind Adele's alleged transformation?

The 35-year-old singer has always talked about body positivity and the importance of self-love, no matter what shape and size an individual is. However, such a significant change in her appearance made her fans wonder if her message was genuine. In this article, we'll examine the gossip about Adele getting plastic surgery, her motivations, and the controversies.

Who is Adele?

Born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Adele is a British singer-songwriter. She is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential artists in the music industry. She started her career in 2008 with a debut album, 19, which featured hit singles like Chasing Pavements. In 2009, Adele had already won two Grammy Awards. One was for being the Best New Artist, and the other was for her song Chasing Pavements, which won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

However, her second album, 21, pushed the start to international stardom in 2011. Adele continues to give best-selling albums with the passage of time, including 25 (2015). Her powerful voice, emotional lyrics, and soulful style have resonated with audiences worldwide, making her a beloved figure in the music industry. Adele's music often revolves around themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

Throughout her career, Adele has received critical acclaim and has won numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards. Her ability to connect with listeners deeply and emotionally has solidified her status as one of the most celebrated artists of her generation.

Did Adele Have Plastic Surgery?

People have kept talking and guessing about whether Adele underwent plastic surgery since May 2020. Even though she hasn't clearly said yes or no to these rumors, some significant differences in her looks have made people wonder. One of the very prominent changes that shocked the fans was her 100 pounds weight loss in such a short period. Many fans speculate if the singer has undergone weight loss surgery to eliminate body fat. However, in an interview with British Vogue, she credited her intense workout routine for this stunning transformation. Adele revealed that during COVID quarantine, she swore to a strict fitness regime, which included weight lifting and circuit training, and used to work out three times a day.

Many people noticed that the singer looked different due to a dramatic weight loss, but some fans thought there might be something more to it. They wondered if she had also gotten cosmetic surgeries. Adele's then and now pictures reveal a significant change in her facial features, too. Her eyes, lips, nose, and chin all look different and more structured now. People wonder if losing weight alone can make such significant changes or if she had facial surgery. It's hard to tell because no clarification has been made on the subject by Adele. While her weight loss transformation is evident in her whole body, her face shows specific changes like fuller lips that can result from lip injectors or even good makeup techniques.

When you look at Adele’s new body and facial structure, you might notice a slimmer nose with more definition, raising questions regarding Adele’s nose job. While some fans say it could be from using fillers and Botox, others favor her weight loss journey. Other than that, some changes around her upper eyelid, jawline, chin, and dimple can’t be linked with her weight loss journey. People are speculating that she underwent a tightening operation or treatment. Looking at her significant transformation compared to her before losing weight, it seems like weight loss alone might not be the only reason. Some folks think she might have also had cosmetic surgeries.

Now, let's look closer at how she lost weight and explore the potential surgeries she might have had!

What Is Weight Loss Surgery?

For people who are obese and are trying to shed excess weight, weight loss surgery can be a great option as it provides effective and efficient results that last for a long time. Usually, people lose around 70% of their extra weight, which means losing about 60-80 pounds in a year. This is why some people think Adele might have had a laparoscopic or endoscopic bariatric surgery, as she lost weight quickly. However, weight loss from such treatments might cause loose skin, which is unlikely to be the case with Adele—taking off extra skin after drastic weight loss surgery works best if you wait at least a year. Adele began looking slimmer around October 2019, so she might not undergo plastic surgery procedures. Instead, as she said, she might have followed a strict and balanced diet and exercise regimen to shed extra pounds off her body.

Moreover, she also shared in an interview that she has been trained like an athlete and can perform deadlifts weighing 160 pounds. Unfortunately, the correct answer to the question of whether Adele got surgery or not is still hazy. Some say Adele had liposuction, facelifts, and nose and chin surgeries. But because of the lack of evidence and no clarification by the singer, it is difficult to prove if she got her new body shape through weight loss and plastic surgery or just by diet and exercise.

Has Adele Underwent a Rhinoplasty?

Adele's nose looks more polished and structured than the pictures of Adele before weight loss, which makes some people think she had surgeries. However, her nose seems quite natural, so the chances of getting such an extensive surgery like rhinoplasty are probably less. She might have used fillers or Botox injections to change her nose subtly. Nonetheless, she neither accepted nor denied the rumors of her getting plastic surgery.

How Many Pounds Did Adele Lose And How?

In an interview with British Vogue, Adele revealed that she lost more than 45 kilograms. She further credited her success to the Sirtfood diet, which mainly focuses on specific plant-based foods that help boost the metabolism and shed body weight. Besides this, she also adopted healthy eating habits and patterns along with strict exercise to eliminate the extra fat from her body.

Adele Before And After Plastic Surgery Pictures

If you closely examine Adele’s older and newer photos, you can witness a significant change in her body, with plenty of small and natural changes in her facial features and structures. Her nose looks slimmer and more defined, so some people think she might have had a nose job. Her lips look juicier and plumper with an overall tightening effect on the face, which makes her leave her fans speculating about her Botox, fillers, and other cosmetic procedures. Check and compare the epic transformation photos below to spot the differences.

Adele Before Plastic Surgery

Adele After Plastic Surgery

Fans React on Twitter to Adele’s Plastic Surgery Rumors

The fans of Adele are not staying silent since the singer shared her gorgeous transformation pictures. The social media has been buzzing with a mix of comments, wherein some fans support her weight loss journey and see it as the sole reason for her stunning makeover. On the contrary, others criticize her for choosing plastic surgery to look good. Whether or not Adele had plastic surgery, her appearance is impressive and natural. Her remarkable results make it hard to tell what's true.

adele has gotten plastic surgery and it's really irresponsible of her to not address that esp considering she has many young and impressionable fans who now think losing weight will change their face dramatically — eunt (@gegege4141) November 7, 2021

she looks perfectly fine Advertisement October 25, 2019

Conclusion

Maybe the talk about Adele's plastic surgery is just made-up stories. The gossip and guesses about whether she had plastic surgery have started discussions about beauty, self-acceptance, and the pressures of the spotlight. However, Adele openly said she felt beautiful despite being overweight, and she still felt fabulous in this size. While the real story behind her stunning and major transformation is still revealed behind the curtain, her confidence, strong personality, self-love, and acceptance give a powerful message to all the beautiful ladies out there. In the end, whether Adele’s transformation is a result of lifestyle changes, cosmetic procedures, or a combination of both, it's clear that her message about body positivity is motivating, and she loves herself no matter her size or shape. What matters about Adele is not just how she looks but how her music touches our hearts and how she connects with her fans.