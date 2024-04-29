Kubera teaser release date: Here's when you can watch promo of Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Dhanush's upcoming film Kubera is one of most anticipated releases of 2024. The project helmed by Sekhar Kammula is set to be one of his most ambitious projects after his 2021 romantic drama Love Story. The film has already generated a huge buzz on social media.

Recently, the makers of Kubera dropped an exciting update about the upcoming action-drama. Have a look!

Dhanush's Kubera teaser to drop on May 2

The makers of Kubera took to their official social media accounts and shared a new poster of the movie along with a caption that reads, “Seized & Loaded for a massive thunderbolt. Sekhar Kammula's Kubera will be shaking up the heatwave eruption on May 2nd.”

Earlier, it was reported that Dhanush and Rashmika are currently shooting for Kubera in Mumbai and the shoot has been scheduled for almost ten days.

More about Kubera

As per speculations, Kubera is set in Dharavi, Mumbai. Dhanush is supposedly playing a homeless man who becomes a bigshot mafia. Apart from Dhanush, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in key roles.

Suniel Narang has bankrolled the movie, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film's music. The film is said to be a pan-India release.

Watch Kubera announcement

Workfront of Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna

Apart from Kubera, Dhanush is currently preparing for his directorial debut, Raayan, which is described as a high-octane action thriller with a stellar cast.

Dhanush will also appear in the biopic Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran. Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies are producing the film, which will feature music composed by the maestro himself.

Rashmika is currently preparing for her forthcoming action thriller, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have major roles in the sequel. The film will star Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors, all of whom are expected to deliver noteworthy performances.

Besides Pushpa: The Rule, the actress will also appear in Rahul Ravindran's suspense film The Girlfriend, starring Dheekshith Shetty of Dasara fame.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Rashmika will also pair up with Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming film tentatively titled VD12, helmed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri.

