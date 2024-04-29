13 Kareena Kapoor movies that prove she's the OG 'expression queen'

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee, and since then, she has ruled the hearts of her fans. In her over two decades-long career, Bebo has delivered several memorable performances. With her on-point attitude, fuller expressions, and good looks, Kareena is still on top. She has done more than 60 films so far, and today, we are hoping to find the best of Kareena Kapoor's movies.

From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Jab We Met, Kareena has given stellar performances. The actress tends to leave a mark with her unique take on the characters. From Geet to Poo, Kareena has given entertainment to her fans with these fantastic characters from the film. So, without wasting any time, let’s read the list of the best Kareena Kapoor movies.

Here is a list of the 13 best Kareena Kapoor movies in which she has given stellar performances

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Release Year: 2001

2001 Where to Watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2001, Kareena played the character of Pooja, aka Poo, in this Karan Johar directorial. This was a multi-star film with names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. However, with her unique take on the character Poo who shifted to London from Chandni Chowk, Kareena stands out in the film, and her character is still famous among fans.

2. Jab We Met

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance,

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Release Year: 2007

2007 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

There is a list of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movies, but the pair won hearts with Jab We Met. Kareena played the role of a Punjabi Girl, Geet, in this movie. Her portrayal of Geet received appreciation and has also inspired the role of Punjabi Kudi in several other Bollywood movies. The film is a classic romantic movie.

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Release Year: 2015

2015 Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kareena essayed the role of Rasika in this critically acclaimed film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She left a mark with her amazing performance in the movie and got appreciation. This film is considered one of the best movies of her career.

4. Bodyguard

Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Hazel Kheech

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Hazel Kheech Director: Siddique

Siddique IMDb Rating: 4.7

4.7 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release Year: 2011

2011 Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Bodyguard was released in 2011 and was a blockbuster. Kareena received praise for her role as Divya S Rana. Her character falls in love with her bodyguard (played by Salman Khan), which eventually leads to several courses of action.

5. Heroine

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal

Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar IMDb Rating: 5.0

5.0 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release Year: 2012

2012 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this 2012 film, Kareena played the role of protagonist Mahi Arora and got appreciation. She left a mark with her stellar performance as she single-handedly ran the movie. Fans loved her as Mahi Arora.

6. Chameli

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Rahul Bose

Kareena Kapoor, Rahul Bose Director: Sudhir Mishra

Sudhir Mishra IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release Year: 2003

2003 Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Bebo played the role of a sex worker in this 2003 film. She was only 22 when she gave the memorable performance of Chameli and won hearts. To note, Kareena won several awards for her acting, including ‘Filmfare 2004 Special Winner’.

7. Kurbaan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Director: Renzil D’ Silva

Renzil D’ Silva IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release Year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Kurbaan received praise from the audience. Fans loved the chemistry between them in this action-crime movie. She also won ‘Stardust Award for Actor of the Year- Female (2010)’ for her mind-blowing performance.

8. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots is one of the most acclaimed films of all time. Each star cast member gave their best performance in the film, and Kareena was also in her best form. Bebo played the role of Priya in the movie. Fans have always loved Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's movies.

9. Udta Punjab

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh

Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release Year: 2016

2016 Where to Watch: Online

This movie was a multi-star film starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena played the role of a doctor in the movie. Fans appreciated her in the film. However, it was a supporting role, and Kareena played it with much diligence.

10. Asoka

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Hrishitaa Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Hrishitaa Bhatt Director: Santosh Sivan

Santosh Sivan IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Movie Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

Action, Biography, Drama Release Year: 2001

2001 Where to Watch: Netflix

In this epic historical drama, Kareena won hearts for her portrayal of Princess Kaurwaki. Her fans appreciated her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular role of Asoka. For her performance, she was also nominated for the ‘Filmfare Award for Best Actress.’

11. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji

Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji Director: Reema Kagti, Priyamvada Narayanan

Reema Kagti, Priyamvada Narayanan IMDb Ratings: 7.2

7.2 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Release Year: 2012

2012 Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

This was a mystery drama film and was directed by Reema Kagti and Priyamvada Narayanan. Kareena played the role of Rosie, who met the cop, essayed by Aamir Khan, and then the events took some unexpected turns.

12. Omkara

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj IMDb Ratings: 8.0

8.0 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release Year: 2006

2006 Where to Watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Starring Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, Omkara is one of the best films of Bebo’s career. She also got praise for her performance in the film.

13. Refugee

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff

Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff Director: JP Dutta, Dinesh Mahadev

JP Dutta, Dinesh Mahadev IMDb Ratings: 5.2

5.2 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Release Year: 2000

2000 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kareena debuted with this movie in the year 2000 alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She left a mark with her stellar performance and won an award for the best debutant, too.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has over 60 films to her credit. She is a born star with a great personality. Her choices of films have varied, and she has never missed the chance to experiment. From Refugee to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena Kapoor movies are worth watching.

