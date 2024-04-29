13 Kareena Kapoor movies that prove she's the OG 'expression queen'
Here is a compilation of the 13 best Kareena Kapoor Khan movies in which she stole the limelight for her impeccable acting skills.
Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee, and since then, she has ruled the hearts of her fans. In her over two decades-long career, Bebo has delivered several memorable performances. With her on-point attitude, fuller expressions, and good looks, Kareena is still on top. She has done more than 60 films so far, and today, we are hoping to find the best of Kareena Kapoor's movies.
From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Jab We Met, Kareena has given stellar performances. The actress tends to leave a mark with her unique take on the characters. From Geet to Poo, Kareena has given entertainment to her fans with these fantastic characters from the film. So, without wasting any time, let’s read the list of the best Kareena Kapoor movies.
Here is a list of the 13 best Kareena Kapoor movies in which she has given stellar performances
1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan
- Director: Karan Johar
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance
- Release Year: 2001
- Where to Watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Released in 2001, Kareena played the character of Pooja, aka Poo, in this Karan Johar directorial. This was a multi-star film with names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. However, with her unique take on the character Poo who shifted to London from Chandni Chowk, Kareena stands out in the film, and her character is still famous among fans.
2. Jab We Met
- Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance,
- Release Year: 2007
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
There is a list of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movies, but the pair won hearts with Jab We Met. Kareena played the role of a Punjabi Girl, Geet, in this movie. Her portrayal of Geet received appreciation and has also inspired the role of Punjabi Kudi in several other Bollywood movies. The film is a classic romantic movie.
3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
- Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra
- Director: Kabir Khan
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
- Release Year: 2015
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
Kareena essayed the role of Rasika in this critically acclaimed film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She left a mark with her amazing performance in the movie and got appreciation. This film is considered one of the best movies of her career.
4. Bodyguard
- Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Hazel Kheech
- Director: Siddique
- IMDb Rating: 4.7
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2011
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
Bodyguard was released in 2011 and was a blockbuster. Kareena received praise for her role as Divya S Rana. Her character falls in love with her bodyguard (played by Salman Khan), which eventually leads to several courses of action.
5. Heroine
- Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal
- Director: Madhur Bhandarkar
- IMDb Rating: 5.0
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Release Year: 2012
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
In this 2012 film, Kareena played the role of protagonist Mahi Arora and got appreciation. She left a mark with her stellar performance as she single-handedly ran the movie. Fans loved her as Mahi Arora.
6. Chameli
- Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Rahul Bose
- Director: Sudhir Mishra
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Release Year: 2003
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video
Bebo played the role of a sex worker in this 2003 film. She was only 22 when she gave the memorable performance of Chameli and won hearts. To note, Kareena won several awards for her acting, including ‘Filmfare 2004 Special Winner’.
7. Kurbaan
- Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
- Director: Renzil D’ Silva
- IMDb Rating: 5.7
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2009
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Kurbaan received praise from the audience. Fans loved the chemistry between them in this action-crime movie. She also won ‘Stardust Award for Actor of the Year- Female (2010)’ for her mind-blowing performance.
8. 3 Idiots
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2009
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Released in 2009, 3 Idiots is one of the most acclaimed films of all time. Each star cast member gave their best performance in the film, and Kareena was also in her best form. Bebo played the role of Priya in the movie. Fans have always loved Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's movies.
9. Udta Punjab
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh
- Director: Abhishek Chaubey
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Online
This movie was a multi-star film starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena played the role of a doctor in the movie. Fans appreciated her in the film. However, it was a supporting role, and Kareena played it with much diligence.
10. Asoka
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Hrishitaa Bhatt
- Director: Santosh Sivan
- IMDb Rating: 6.4
- Movie Genre: Action, Biography, Drama
- Release Year: 2001
- Where to Watch: Netflix
In this epic historical drama, Kareena won hearts for her portrayal of Princess Kaurwaki. Her fans appreciated her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular role of Asoka. For her performance, she was also nominated for the ‘Filmfare Award for Best Actress.’
11. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
- Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Reema Kagti, Priyamvada Narayanan
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Release Year: 2012
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
This was a mystery drama film and was directed by Reema Kagti and Priyamvada Narayanan. Kareena played the role of Rosie, who met the cop, essayed by Aamir Khan, and then the events took some unexpected turns.
12. Omkara
- Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2006
- Where to Watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video
Starring Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, Omkara is one of the best films of Bebo’s career. She also got praise for her performance in the film.
13. Refugee
- Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff
- Director: JP Dutta, Dinesh Mahadev
- IMDb Ratings: 5.2
- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance
- Release Year: 2000
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kareena debuted with this movie in the year 2000 alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She left a mark with her stellar performance and won an award for the best debutant, too.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has over 60 films to her credit. She is a born star with a great personality. Her choices of films have varied, and she has never missed the chance to experiment. From Refugee to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena Kapoor movies are worth watching.
