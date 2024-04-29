Isekai, a popular anime and manga genre, involves characters being forced into a fantasy world or game, learning magic, and figuring out how to survive. However, with numerous series being released, some fans have become bored and seek something new. Reverse isekai is a great choice for those who love the genre but want something different to spice things up.

The allure of starting anew in a fantasy world has captivated audiences, offering opportunities for unique settings. While the concept of humans entering another world is common, the opposite scenario is relatively rare. Reverse isekai involves a character from another world coming to Earth, and while these anime are not impossible to find, they make up a tiny portion of the overall isekai genre.

What is Reverse Isekei?

Reverse isekai is a fantasy genre where an earthling is transported to another world, often from a fantasy world with abundant magic. The protagonist must adapt to life on Earth while attempting to return home. In some cases, the protagonist may come to Earth by their own accord.

Most reverse isekai contain heavy fantasy elements like magic. Many will try to limit the use of magic by imposing rules on the protagonist, such as magic not being as common or strong on Earth. Others will allow the characters to keep their full power but force them to hide it from those around them, creating comical scenes of characters having to learn to do basic activities.

Reverse isekai often begins with a character accidentally going through a portal, unlike typical isekai where the main character is reincarnated or separated from their physical body. Many characters brought over may become royalty, high-level mages, or elves who don't understand human culture.

Reverse isekai are primarily comedy series featuring powerful characters who must adapt to Earth's normal life. Cultural differences often play a significant role in these series, with many protagonists possessing over-the-top personalities that make them stand out from the normal humans working around them.

Reverse isekai often begin as light novels, with some not receiving manga adaptations. The Devil is a Partimer and Gate, both popular anime series, were adapted into manga due to their popularity, but other shows may struggle with similar success.

Some of the best Reverse Isekei anime's

The Demon Lord is a Part-Timer - When it comes to combining intense action scenes and the hilarity of day-to-day life, The Demon Lord is a Part-Timer stands out for being one of the best.

Fate Series - Fate is one of the most critically acclaimed action/fantasy titles of all time for a reason and most other titles in this genre don’t even come close to it. The show’s history not only includes the manga it was based on, but also a light novel, an eroge, and a mobile gacha game that I was once admittedly addicted to.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid - Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is a light-hearted, hilarious, and oftentimes wholesome show that explores an unlikely friendship between an exiled dragon and a human.

Re:Creators - It’s a show that features a lot of different fictional characters from other worlds — all of whom were mysteriously transported to Earth one day. It has plenty of action scenes to blow you away, along with an intriguing plot that gets even more engaging once you get to the end.

The Mythical Detective Loki Ragnarok - The show depicts Loki as the main protagonist, and in a much different light than what the “God of Mischief” is usually depicted at. After being exiled from Asgard for his bad pranks, Loki must become the good guy in this anime and collect the “evil” that resides within human hearts.

GATE - It’s a show that’s focused on war, technology vs. magic battles, and otherworldly creatures.

Hinamatsuri - Hinamatsuri is yet another reverse-isekai series that has an entirely fresh take on the genre. It’s a show that explores the story of Yoshifumi Nitta, a Yakuza member/antique collector who’s had a fateful encounter with a mysterious girl from another world.

Dropkick on my Devil! - Dropkick on my Devil! is a series that’s chock full of slapstick comedy and hysterical banter between its oddly remarkable set of characters.

Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero - Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero is yet another reverse-isekai with an interesting premise. It kicks off with our protagonist along with many other young people like him, being sent to one of the countless fantasy worlds, before being sent back to Earth.

Restaurant to Another World - Restaurant to Another World is a show that’s mainly focused on food. Although unlike other cooking shows, Restaurant to Another World doesn’t have much steamy fanservice or over-the-top fight scenes.

