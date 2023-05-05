Discover the Joys and Benefits of Yogurt Face Mask

We’ll try anything for great skin, isn’t it? When packaged and chemical-laden products don’t offer results that’s promised, we quickly run to raid our kitchen and refrigerator to find the next best, natural thing for a clean, clear, and healthy complexion. We’ve tried aloe vera, honey, coffee, you name it, nothing in the kitchen has gone untouched. Now it’s time to give yogurt a shot and discover the numerous benefits of a yogurt face mask.

Yogurt is so great that even those with a lactose-intolerance can give it a shot. Since it’s a nutrition-rich food, yogurt provides a healthy dose of calcium, vitamins A, B2 and B12, potassium and phosphorus along with high value proteins and essential fatty acids ( 1 ). Evidence suggests that yogurt also promotes gut health and aids the immune system.

Yogurt is a probiotic carrier and is used as a remedy to treat diarrhea, fight inflammatory bowel diseases, and also helps in lowering cholesterol ( 2 ).

Does yogurt offer the same number of benefits to the skin, if not more? Glad you ask. Let’s dive right into it.

Benefits of Yogurt Face Mask for Happy, Healthy Skin

1. Makes Your Skin Brighter

Lactic acid present in yogurt helps brighten skin tone as it actively combats tyrosinase. Tyrosinase is an enzyme that’s responsible for melanin production, which gives the skin a dark tone ( 3 ). Hence, using yogurt as a face pack may make your skin a few shades lighter.

2. Protects Skin

Yogurt is a great source of zinc. Zinc present in yogurt helps fight acne, skin inflammation, skin infections, and other dermatological problems ( 4 ). It also helps regenerate tissues and cells and removes dead skin cells.

3. Regulates the Skin’s Natural Barrier

Calcium present in yogurt helps maintain and keep the skin’s natural barrier healthy and protected against external irritants ( 5 ). It’s also important in regulating other skin functions like skin barrier formation and regulating the antimicrobial barrier. There’s growing evidence that suggests that calcium channels mediate calcium flux in keratinocytes, which are skin cells that combat microbial invasion. Keratinocytes also shield the skin from UV exposure with the help of a healthy dose of calcium.

Anti-Aging Properties

Is there a natural option to fight crow’s feet, wrinkles, and fine lines? Yes, of course –yogurt. Yogurt is an excellent source of vitamin A which is used as an anti-wrinkle agent and smooths the appearance of skin ( 6 ).

Speed Up Wound Healing

Yogurt comes power-packed with vitamin B6 and B12. Some combinations of B vitamins showed a positive effect of keratinocytes and fibroblasts, a cell type in connective tissues ( 7 ). Vitamins aided fibroblast migration, which helped hasten the physiological wound healing process.

Benefits of Yogurt Face Masks - Let’s Try 10 Different Combinations

1. Yogurt and Avocado Face Mask

Things You”ll Need

Avocado - 1 tablespoon, ripe, mashed

Honey - 1 tablespoon

Plain yogurt - 1 tablespoon

Lemon juice - 1 teaspoon

How To

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and set aside for 5 minutes.

Apply the face pack on clean and dry skin.

Let it sit for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cool water.

Benefits

Avocados offer anti-inflammatory properties and also contain antioxidants. It’s also rich in oleic acid which may help fight wrinkles ( 8 ).

). It also tackles photoageing, tissue inflammation, and hyperpigmentation while healing tissues. Honey helps keep the skin clean by exfoliating it and removing dead skin cells. Not only is honey anti-inflammatory, it also possesses antiseptic and antimicrobial qualities ( 10 ).

2. Yogurt and Turmeric Face Mask

Things You’ll Need

Turmeric - A pinch

Yogurt - 2 tablespoons, chilled

How To

Mix both ingredients in a bowl to make a smooth paste.

Apply generously over the face and allow it to sit for 10 minutes.

Wash it off first with cold water, followed by a mild cleanser.

Repeat washing with cleanser, if the yellow stain from turmeric persists.

Benefits

Turmeric is popular for its anti-inflammatory benefits. When used as a topical treatment for skin conditions it works by offering antioxidant qualities and reviving the quality of skin ( 11 ).

3. Yogurt and Aloe Vera Face Mask

Things You’ll Need

Aloe vera - 1 tablespoon, pure gel

Yogurt - 1 tablespoon

How To

Whisk both ingredients to form a creamy paste.

Apply on the face and let it sit for 10 minutes.

Wipe off with a soft cloth.

Wash the face with a mild cleanser and cold water.

Benefits

As aloe vera stimulates fibroblast, it produces collagen and elastin fibers ( 12 ). This makes the skin more elastic and helps fight wrinkles and fine lines. Aloe vera also possesses anti-inflammatory properties and protects the skin from harmful UV rays while hastening the wound healing process.

4. Yogurt and Honey Face Pack

Things You’ll Need

Honey - 1 tablespoon, raw

Yogurt - 2 tablespoons

How To

Combine both ingredients to form a smooth paste.

Ensure that the yogurt balances out the curd to avoid making an overtly sticky paste.

Apply the paste and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water followed by your favorite face wash.

Benefits

Honey is a blessing for the skin. It’s power-packed with antimicrobial, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and apoptotic properties. It boosts the skin’s healing abilities and modulates the skin’s immune system ( 13 ).

5. Yogurt and Strawberry Face Mask

Things You’ll Need

Strawberry - 2, frozen

Yogurt - 2 tablespoons

How To

In a blender, mix frozen strawberries and yogurt to form a paste.

Apply immediately and let it sit for 10 minutes.

Wash off with cold water and follow it up with a face scrub.

Benefits

Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, anthocyanin, and vitamin content ( 14 ). These qualities together offer the skin protection from UV damage.

6. Yogurt and Olive Oil Face Mask

Things You’ll Need

Olive oil - 1 tablespoon, cold pressed

Yogurt - 2 tablespoons

How To

Whisk both the ingredients together to form a paste.

Ensure that the paste isn’t too runny.

Apply generously over your face and let it sit for 10 minutes.

Wash off with cold water and a face wash.

Repeat the face wash if the sticky feeling of olive oil persists.

Benefits

It’s no surprise why so many skincare products incorporate olive oil into the mix. It offers moisturizing and soothing effects while also offering anti-inflammatory properties ( 15 ). Olive oil is also known to have an immune-modulatory function that targets fine line and wrinkles and reduces the aging of skin. It’s also an antioxidant that stabilizes cellular membrane and the best part is that it has no side effects.

7. Yogurt and Oatmeal Face Mask

Things You’ll Need

Oatmeal - 2 tablespoons, in powder form

Honey - 1 tablespoon, raw

Yogurt - 2 tablespoons

How To

Grind oatmeal into a fine powder.

Combine all 3 ingredients to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with water followed by a cleanser.

Benefits

Oatmeal is said to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and is often used to treat skin conditions like dermatitis, acne, and other viral infections ( 16 ). Oatmeal is also used in cosmetic preparations for protection against ultraviolet rays.

8. Yogurt and Coconut Oil Face Mask

Things You’ll Need

Coconut oil: - 1 tablespoon,virgin, cold pressed

Yogurt - 1 tablespoon

How To

Mix coconut oil and yogurt together and set it aside for a few minutes.

Once it hardens to a certain degree, apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes before wiping it off with a damp cloth.

Use a mild face scrub to wash it away.

Benefits

Coconut oil really is a miracle skincare product. It boasts anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties while also acting as an immuno-modulator. It hastens the wound healing process and soothes the skin with its anti-inflammatory properties. Coconut oil also contains antioxidants such as beta carotenes and tocopherol and helps keep the skin hydrated and moisturized ( 17 ).

9. Yogurt and Lavender Oil Face Mask

Things You’ll Need

Lavender oil - A few drops

Yogurt - 2 tablespoons

How To

Whisk yogurt to make a smooth, creamy paste.

Add a few drops of lavender oil and mix well again.

Apply the paste on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

If the strong fragrance of lavender bothers you, keep it on only for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water followed by your favorite cleanser.

Benefits

Lavender oil offers several benefits including those of being anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anxiolytic, and antinociceptive ( 18 ). It also boasts of anti-microbial qualities. Research suggests that herbal solutions like lavender oil can also offer solutions to antibiotic resistance and invasive treatment side effects and problems.

9. Yogurt and Cocoa Powder Face Mask

Things You’ll Need

Cocoa powder - 1 tablespoon

Honey - 1 teaspoon

Yogurt - 2 tablespoons

How To

Combine all the ingredients to form a thick, gritty paste.

Ensure that it isn’t very sticky.

Apply generously over the face and try to avoid the eye area as much as possible.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and a face wash.

Benefits

Cocoa powder is used as an active ingredient in healing injuries, wounds, and skin inflammation ( 19 ). When used as a topical solution, cocoa powder protects the skin from oxidative damage and harmful UV rays. It also contains phenolic antioxidants.

10. Yogurt and Rice Water Face Mask

Things You’ll Need

Rice grains - 2 tablespoons

Water - 1 cup

Honey - 1 tablespoon

Yogurt - 2 tablespoons

How To

Soak rice in a cup of water for 1 hour.

In a bowl, mix honey and rice water to form a sticky paste.

Apply it on your face and let it sit for 10 minutes.

When the mask is dry, add a hydrating layer of yogurt over it.

Wash it off with the remaining rice water.

Benefits

Rice water is known to possess skin-healing properties. In fact, a research project was designed to discover if rice water could be used as an anti-aging solution in cosmetic products ( 20 ). Rice water was evaluated for physical-composition, antioxidant activity, and an elastase inhibitory effect. Rice water was added to a hydrogel for the experiment and biological and sensory effects were monitored on 12 volunteers for 28 days. By the end of the project, it was seen that the water-gel formula was biocompatible with human skin and could be considered as an effective solution for anti-aging treatments.

11. Yogurt and Matcha Tea

Things You’ll Need

Matcha tea - 1 tablespoon

Yogurt - 2 tablespoons

How To

Mix both ingredients until it forms a smooth paste.

Apply the paste generously and let it dry over a period of 10 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and follow it with a gentle face wash.

Benefits

If you’ve never had matcha tea, you’re in for a treat. Not only does it taste great, it also offers several benefits. It’s full of natural and powerful antioxidants and a high polyphenolic content that’s better at fighting free radicals than vitamin C on its own ( 21 ). Owing to the high chlorophyll content in matcha tea which gives it its desirable color, chlorophyll also boasts of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

There you have it folks! 11 fun and beneficial ways to spruce up your skin game will keep it healthy, happy, and glowing from within. Yogurt doesn’t just keep your gut healthy, it keeps your skin radiant too. Whether it's honey, avocados, or coconut oil to choose from, the best part is that you’ll find it right in your kitchen. And can we take a minute to appreciate just how easy these face masks are to prepare? Now, with so many permutations to try from, we’re confident that you’ll find one that works best for you!