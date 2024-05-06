Cody Rhodes’ Brazen Criticism of Drew Gulak From 7 Years Ago Resurfaces After Ronda Rousey Controversy and WWE Release

Did you know that Cody Rhodes and Drew Gulak had crossed paths seven years ago? And in their first meeting itself, Rhodes had made a prediction about Drew Gulak. The American Nightmare didn’t get good vibes from Gulak and observed few things which were obviously disturbing about Gulak.

Rhodes then went on to say certain things about Gulak which didn’t make sense then, but now since Gulak has been released from the WWE majorly because of the sexual misconduct allegations, Rhodes’ statement is viral on social media.

What did Cody Rhodes have said about Drew Gulak?

The first and foremost thing Rhodes said about Gulak was that he s*cked and exhibited jealousy and malice against him. Rhodes said, "There is a wrestler by the name of Drew Gulak, and I'm going to go ahead and tell you I think he sucks. He does a grizzled old vet routine, he hasn't done anything or made any money anywhere, and he shouldn't be doing that routine.”

Rhodes said that Gulak took swipes at him just because a lot of people were with him at the dinner table which seemed to have infuriated Gulak. Rhodes added, "He looked at me from his table, and frustrated and jealous, because there were people in line at my table - hell they might have been in line just for the pizza - says to me, 'So that's what you need to get over', and he walks away in a total huff and temper tantrum."

Rhodes then said since that day, Drew Gulak has been on his list, and he would always tell Ethan Page just to tell him how much Gulak s*cks.



Why is Drew Gulak a hot topic these days?

WWE recently released a few NXT talents and Drew Gulak was one of them. Gulak’s case was different as he was absent from the NXT shows for the past one month, ever since former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey made some serious allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Gulak was released by the WWE, even though the company didn’t make any statement over Rousey’s allegations on Gulak. His layoff certainly means that WWE no longer wanted to associate itself with Gulak as it’s image is already under heavy scrutiny because of the sexual trafficking lawsuit against former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H gave a very diplomatic reply when being asked about Gulak’s release. He simply said that Gulak was not released, it’s just that his contract wasn’t renewed.

However, it’s crystal clear that Gulak’s release from the company has everything to do with the allegations of Ronda Rousey. And not just this, several former NXT talents have said that Gulak was basically a bully at the show.

Having been with the company since 2016, Drew Gulak worked on-screen and behind the screen as well to train younger wrestlers. Several NXT wrestlers have mentioned that Drew Gulak even tried to injure some wrestlers during training.

Gulak’s conduct was observed by former WWE wrestler Shawn Michales who reprimanded him for spiking an opponent during the match. Seems his release was inevitable and his deeds had been ignored for a long time unless they reached a saturation point.

