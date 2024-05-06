The Fall Guy Weekend Box Office: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt film earns 3 crore in India; USD 65 million globally

The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt among others, netted around Rs 3 crores at the box office in India, in its first weekend. The film took a slow start but saw good growth on Saturday and Sunday. The overall number of The Fall Guy is still low but the trajectory is promising. Globally, the movie has amassed around USD 65 million, with around USD 28 million coming from North America.

The Fall Guy Netted Rs 3 Crores In India; Grossed USD 65 Million Worldwide

The Fall Guy had an international roll-out a week prior to its domestic roll-out. It grossed around USD 8 million before it hit theatres in North America and remaining countries across the globe, meaning it did a business of around USD 57-58 million from 2nd to 5th May, 2024. These collections are not bad but what makes it underwhelming is the massive budget of around USD 130 million, excluding the print and advertisement expenses.

The Collections Suggest The Fall Guy Will Rely On Non-Theatrical Revenues To Breakeven

The Fall Guy needs to gross around USD 275-300 million to prove to be a profitable theatrical venture. The trajectory suggests that the movie might not be able to add much above USD 200 million, if it ever gets there. There will be significant movie releases every week, which will take away its premium screens. Like most films in the post pandemic era, the Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt film will rely on non-theatrical revenues to breakeven and emerge profitable.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of The Fall Guy Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 60 lakhs 2 Rs 1.20 crores 3 Rs 1.20 crores Total Rs 3 crores in 3 days

Watch The Fall Guy Trailer

About The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is a fitting tribute to the stuntmen who work thanklessly on action films, and put their lives on the line. Ryan Gosling essays the role of a stuntman named Colt. Emily Blunt is a camera-woman turned director named Jody. The story takes us through their quirky love story.

The Fall Guy In Theatres

The Fall Guy is playing at a theatre near you, worldwide. You can book your tickets for the film now.

If you have watched The Fall Guy already, let us know how you found it to be.

