Manisha Koirala proves she's not just the queen of Shahi Mahal but also ethnic fashion in golden sharara set

Manisha Koirala is back on our screens, stealing hearts with her performance as Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress’ ruthless portrayal of her character has left the audience in awe and believing no one else could have played this role better than her. Not just with her performances, the actress is also slaying hard with her superior fashion choices.

Recently, for the promotions of her newly-released show, Manisha Koirala donned a golden sharara set which made the star look stunning! Let’s decode her look below.

Manisha Koirala’s ethnic look

Manisha’s latest ethnic pick featured a sharara and kurta set from the brand Lajjo C. Her kurta was crafted in lime green Banarasi silk, adorned with beautiful floral motifs all over, adding a touch of charm to her look. The neckline of the kurta was intricately detailed with silver floral motifs, leading to a floral drop embroidered using the Marodi technique, which further enhanced the outfit’s appeal.

Complementing the kurta was a pair of wide-legged sharara in a vibrant yellow hue, made from crushed silk. The sharara pants perfectly matched with the kurta and balanced classic and contemporary style. The Shehzada actress paired her ensemble with a dupatta crafted in sheer lime green organza, completing the look with finesse. The dupatta featured delicate Kairi Butis in Marodi embroidery, with accents of gota and brocade highlighting the border, adding a touch of opulence to the outfit.

Manisha’s glam and accessories

For accessories, Manisha opted for chandelier earrings and rings, which added a hint of sparkle to her overall look. These elegant pieces perfectly accentuated her attire without overshadowing it and also acted as a finishing touch and completed her overall look. Makeup-wise, she kept her make-up simple with a focus on enhancing her natural beauty, she opted for nude make-up with light pink lipstick adding a subtle pop of color to her lips. Her eyes were adorned with brown eyeshadow, which complemented her complexion beautifully, while her cheeks and touch of highlighter added a radiant glow to her face.

The actress’ eyebrows were neatly arched, framing her eyes and adding definition to her look. Her hair was styled in a chic braid, with a few strands delicately framing her face, adding a soft, romantic and feminine touch to her appearance.

