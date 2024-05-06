Why is Jets’ Rookie Malachi Corley Living in Aaron Rodgers' Guest House? Find Out

In the football world, apart from professionalism, the bond between the players has always been cherished. It's common knowledge that a quarterback and his wide receivers need to have a strong connection, which helps in the game.

Well, Malachi Corley, a rookie wide receiver, is quite aware of this principle. The New York Jets drafted him, and he is now preparing to show up for his inaugural NFL season. Coming out of Western Kentucky as a third-round pick, Corley finds himself in a unique position.

Malachi Corley's living arrangement with Aaron Rodgers

He is collaborating with none other than seasoned veteran and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Corley is eager to establish a dynamic bond with Rodgers, both on and off the field. When Corley shared about him being drafted, Rodgers invited him to stay in his guest house.

According to the New York Post, he said, "I only talked to him on draft night; I've texted him the last couple of nights. I'm just like a little kid. He's an adult. He's the MVP, Hall of Famer, all those types of things." While the arrangement won't involve shared living quarters, this gesture shows Rodgers' genuine commitment to making a connection with his new teammate.

Inside the staycation of Malachi Corley

For Corley, the opportunity to glean insights from a seasoned pro like Rodgers should be quite exciting. As he said, “I’m just like a little kid talking to him all the time, texting him, trying to see what he’s done to stay consistent in the league, the things that he’s done to work on his mental health, how he’s kept his body alive so long.” With that, he added, “He said I could stay in his guest house if I want to. So, yeah, me and him are close. That’s going to be my dog while I’m here.”

Beyond the tactical aspects of football, forging a friendship with Rodgers off the field holds immense value for Corley. Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are about this newly formed friendship.

