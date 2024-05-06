Metro Boomin Uses Chris Paul Meme to Mock Drake's Diss Track in Ongoing Beef With Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin cleverly used a meme of NBA star Chris Paul to critique Drake's recent diss track mockingly.

The meme, taken from a challenging moment for Paul in the 2022 NBA playoffs, depicts the star reducing a significant deficit with a three-pointer. Paul's underdog effort analogously represented what Metro Boomin saw as Drake's ineffective retaliatory track against Kendrick Lamar.

Captions humorously created by Metro Boomin relate Paul's hopeless late-game effort to Drake's track, implying that both were too little, too late. This blend of sports commentary and music critique quickly aroused fan and follower interest, making the meme a viral hit.

Metro Boomin's initial post not only humorously highlighted in-industry rivalries but also spotlighted the meme's importance as an expressive and analytical influencer in pop culture.

The meme's increased social network visibility evoked discussion and laughter, emphasizing the entertaining facet of celebrity engagement.

The meme's circulation serves as a timely recall of how public figures cleverly use humor and digital media knowledge to engage with contemporary issues and fellow celebrities.

This instance adds another dynamic to the persisting Drake-Kendrick feud. Nevertheless, Drake asserted his desire to withdraw from the ongoing dispute.

NBA World Reacts to Drake-Kendrick Lamar Beef

The NBA community remains acutely attentive to the ongoing public flare-up between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Both artists keep trading barbs, with Kendrick Lamar launching the latest attack via another diss track. This ongoing tussle is brimming with surprising turns, twists, and stinging comebacks.

The NBA fraternity's attention sharpened on this quarrel following the Clippers' knockout; equally, opinions started flooding in. Social media thrived with various explanations and jokes sparked by requesting followers to define this argument in NBA terminologies.

LeBron James, a major figure in the scene, provided insightful viewpoints on the feud. In the early stages of the spat, when J.Cole dropped "7 Minute Drill," and Drake's counter, "Push Ups," leaked, James commented on the situation likening it to a boxing match.

Intriguingly, the feud coincided with the NBA Playoffs, leading to the involvement of "Inside the NBA" producers. During the halftime of the Clippers-Mavericks game on Wednesday, Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Euphoria" aired on the broadcast.

Reacting to this, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith joked about the producers thrusting the crew into the feud, while Charles Barkley appeared unimpressed, offering no comment on the matter.

