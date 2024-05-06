Dwayne Johnson's USD 3 Billion Lawsuit Explained: Read Exactly Why The Rock Was Sued for Kidnapping

Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson was once accused of fathering a child, kidnapping the mother of the kid, and conspiring with other people to murder her. Not just this, but the 51-year-old Hollywood star was also accused of working on the orders of former US President Donald Trump.

All these wild accusations were made against The Rock along with 1200 other people, including some celebrities, by a former WWE star who is not even a big face in the wrestling industry. These outlandish accusations were filed in a 48-page lawsuit in 2022, which was dismissed within one year because of a lack of merit.

However, it's still pertinent to know what the case was all about and who filed it.



The USD 3 Billion lawsuit against The Rock

The suit was filed by a 42-year-old former TNA and WWE Developmental wrestler who went by the name of “Rhaka Khan” in the ring. Her real name is Trenesha Biggers and she started working with WWE in 2005. In 2006, she was released from the company.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2022, titled "TRENESHA BIGGERS v. THE STATE OF TEXAS." The most bizarre part of this suit is that it names 1200 people, including Dwayne Johnson's ex-wife, Dany Garcia. She accused all of these people of conspiring to kidnap her and her two children.

In the suit, Biggers made some unsubstantiated claims, like that Johnson fathered her child, stalked her for two decades in various disguises, conspired with another wrestler to attack her, and even attempted to murder her. She said that Johnson had also spearheaded a conspiracy to blackball her from professional wrestling and that he stole her wallet driving license, and even passport.

In the complaint, she also accused Johnson of operating on the orders of former President Donald Trump.

Who are the other celebrities named in the lawsuit?

One doesn’t know what Biggers was smoking when she filed this lawsuit, as this complaint even mentions the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, in her complaint. Other noticeable names in the lawsuit are Donald Trump, NBA star Michael Jordan, Michelle Obama, George Foreman, and late WWE star Chris Benoit, who has been dead since 2007.

And not just this; several other organizations were also named in the lawsuit. The state of Texas, the United States Army, Facebook, Instagram, U-Haul, Gold’s Gym, Victoria’s Secret, and the Walt Disney Company were among the listed defendants.



Did The Rock know Trenesha Biggers?

It’s not known whether The Rock knew Trenesha Biggers, even though both of them have been part of WWE. The Rock, having made his debut in WWE (then WWF) in 1996, retired from wrestling in 2004 to pursue his acting career.

And Trenesha Biggers became associated with the WWE in 2005, a year after Johnson left. She signed a developmental contract with the WWE, which ended in 2006. Then she went on to wrestle in the Independent Circuit until she joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2008 to 2009.

So, we don’t know when Johnson actually came into contact with Trenesha. So, it clearly seems that their interaction never took place.

Why was the lawsuit dismissed?

On June 12, 2023, Laura Taylor Swain, Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, dismissed the lawsuit because it did not follow Rule 8 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. This rule requires that the complainant contain “factual allegations to render the claim possible.”

Bigger then filed some amended complaints but they were also rejected. She appealed and then went to the second circuit, but so far nothing came out of it.

At last, it fulfilled no purpose and Johnson was never in any danger of being actually impacted by it in any way.

