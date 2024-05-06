Kim Ji Won looks ethereal in white wedding dress from Queen of Tears; bids goodbye to Hong Haein

Kim Ji Won from Queen of Tears expressed her gratitude to fans on social media for watching the series which finally wrapped up on May 5. The actress shared some behind-the-scenes pictures too. The drama received a lot of love and attention from a global audience and also broke the record on Crash Landing on You in terms of viewership.

Kim Ji Won bids farewell to Queen of Tears; thanks fans for support

On May 5, Kim Ji Won took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures of herself from the shoot. Along with the pictures, the caption read, 'Thank you for supporting Queen of Tears. Please be healthy and happy everyone.' The network also collaborated on the post and wrote, 'The times spent with Haein (Kim Ji Won's character) were a miracle'. See the photos posted by the actress below.

More about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won started off in 2011 with the drama High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged and the film What's Up. She has impressed viewers with her acting in various dramas like Descendants of the Sun and The Heirs as she took the supporting roles. She is best known for Fight for My Way and My Liberation Notes.

Her latest drama Queen of Tears became a super hit as it surpassed the viewership ratings of Crash Landing on You and also became tvN's most-watched show. Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. Kim Ji Won took on the role of Hong Hae In who is the heiress of the Queen's departmental store. She is a cold and logical person who deep inside has a kind heart. Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun take on the main roles in the drama.

The actress would be holding her holding her first-ever fanmeeting, BE MY ONE, on June 6, 2024. The event will be held at Shinkard SOLpay Square LiveShop from 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST.

