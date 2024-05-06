Why Did Travis Kelce Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix Without Taylor Swift? FIND OUT

Swifties were excited to see another outing of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together at Formula 1. However, it turned out to be a disappointment for the fans, as only the NFL player was seen alone at the Miami Grand Prix. Not to blame the singer, though; she had her own reasons. Let's have a look.

The reason why Travis Kelce showed up alone at Miami GP without Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift missed out on the double date, which left beau Travis Kelce to go solo with teammate and close friend Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. It was earlier reported that the two couples would be seen spending some quality time together ahead of their hectic schedule, but the Fortnight singer couldn't make it.

ALSO READ: IN PICS: Patrick Mahomes Spotted With LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green in Party at Carbone Beach

She had her reasons, though. The 14-time Grammy winner seemingly got stuck with her busy schedule following the second leg of the Eras Tour. According to Subreddit, which is responsible for tracking the Love Story singer's private jet, it landed around Paris on Saturday. One can assume that the 34-year-old got locked up with the rehearsals and preparations for the tour, which will kick off on May 9, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs star alone.

Reasons why Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attended Miami Open

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ recent attendance at the Formula 1 Grand Prix likely had some solid reasons. The two NFL stars recently became minority investors in the team Alpine F1, with the Chiefs quarterback becoming the lead investor in the ownership group of $218 million. Along with big names like Rory McIlroy and Anthony Joshua, A&A Management, Kelce's company is also part of the ownership.

Meanwhile, it was expected to see the Shake it Off singer cheering up for another sports side, other than the Chiefs, of course, but the desire to see her cheer for the Alpine F1 racing team was not fulfilled unfortunately. But you can see her record-breaking tour coming back soon this week. The couple was seen attending Mahomes’ Charity Gala event recently, where the tight end mentioned his pop star girlfriend as his “significant other,” and fans went crazy for it.

