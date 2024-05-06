Miranda Lambert Releases New Single Wranglers Days After Debuting Song In Stagecoach 2024; Deets

The celebrated country music performer Miranda Lambert debuted her newest song, "Wranglers," a hymn of female strength, during the Stagecoach festival on April 27. Every year, the event, a mainstay in Indio, California, brings together fierce fans and the cream of country music.

Wranglers: Miranda Lambert's Fiery Anthem of EmpowermentThe 40-year-old Lambert played the flaming song for the crowd while jokingly pointing out that her set list from 2024 looks a lot like her set list from 2007, highlighting her love of igniting things on fire. The singer of "Mama's Broken Heart" enthralled the audience with her energetic performance, displaying her signature candor and passion.

ALSO READ: 'Match Made In Cowgirl Heaven’: Miranda Lambert Brings Home New Horse Who Has 'Cool' Name Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Wranglers: Miranda Lambert's Fiery Anthem of Empowerment

With powerful electric guitar chords, Wranglers, Miranda Lambert's most recent hit, was written by Audra Mae, Evan McKeever, and Ryan Carpenter. The lyric "set it all on fire/and there's one thing that she learned/Wranglers take forever to burn" represents a woman regaining her power in the song.

When considering the song, Lambert said it resonated with anyone who has ever sought courage and vengeance after being wronged, and that it was a classic story of empowerment. She gave the songwriters acclaim for encapsulating the story's fiery spirit and showing how people may overcome hardship to become greater people. Wranglers is a powerful hymn that elevates Lambert's catalogue with its unadulterated intensity and realistic topics.

ALSO READ: 'Match Made In Cowgirl Heaven’: Miranda Lambert Brings Home New Horse Who Has 'Cool' Name

Advertisement

The 2007 popular song Gunpowder & Lead has a similarity to Wranglers, which Miranda Lambert proudly sang.

Her first solo single since Strange, which was included on her album "Palomino" in 2022, is this most recent release.

Wranglers is now available for streaming on all platforms.

Miranda Lambert's New Addition: Meet Cool the Horse

A horse named Cool was welcomed into Miranda Lambert's family earlier. The 40-year-old Lambert posted on Instagram to share her happiness, writing that she had just met the cutest horse ever. The three-time Grammy Award winner acknowledged the valuable lessons she had learned from the horse and thanked him for his patience and generosity.

This new family member was added when Lambert took the decision to learn more about mounted shooting and gained new friends in the process. Cool's arrival, in Lambert's opinion, could not have come at a better time because it provided the novelty and challenge she was seeking. Therefore, delighted Lambert and her cherished four-legged companion set out on this exciting new equestrian journey.

ALSO READ: Stagecoach 2024: Best Moments From The Music Festival Ft. Post Malone, Lana Del Ray, Megan Fox & MGK