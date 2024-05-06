BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé set major friendship goals in PICS from New York trip; SEE

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé recently met up in New York, and spent a cozy time together. The GONE singer herself took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from their delightful stroll around the streets of Manhattan. BLINKs can’t help but be absolutely captivated by these ‘bestie pair’, whose pics together always scream friendship goals.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé delight fans with 10 photos from their cozy stroll in New York's rainy streets

On May 6, Rosé shared a carousel on her Instagram composed of 10 photos in total that briefly capture her day out with Jennie. From ‘gossiping’ on the rainy streets of Manhattan to a ‘dinner date’ in a cozy restaurant, the duo seemed to have had a wonderful time together.

Alongside the photos, the BLACKPINK member delighted fans with a ‘sassy’ caption that read, “You know you love us, xoxo”.

See BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s pics with Jennie here:

Catch up on Jennie's latest activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé are both currently thriving in their solo music career. In 2023, alongside the eldest Jisoo and the youngest Lisa, they also expired their individual contracts with YG Entertainment. Shortly after, Jennie was the first from the group to launch her own label named ODD ATELIER, OA in short.

Since then she has been quite busy creating new music. Most recently, she was featured in a song by Zico, which is titled SPOT and was released on April 26. The catchy track instantly became a fan favorite and its cinematic music video currently has around 27 million views, just within 9 days.

Prior to this iconic partnership, she released Slow Motion on March 8, in collaboration with American rapper Matt Champion. Now fans are eagerly waiting for Jennie to unveil a proper solo album soon, which is due since her special English single You & Me’s release in 2023.

Know more about Rosé

Though all of her BLACKPINK bandmates have established their labels, Rosé hasn’t announced anything yet, despite much speculation regarding the same. Most recently, she lent her voice to THE BLACK LABEL-produced Signal Song: FINAL LOVE SONG, which was used for participants’ performance in Mnet’s I-LAND 2 N/a.

However, since R’s release in 2021, Rosé has yet to unveil a new solo album. Fans eagerly look forward to receiving a new musical treat from this talented singer, known for her angelic vocals.

