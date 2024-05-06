Hitting a baseball hundreds of feet is quite difficult. It's not much simpler to accurately measure those moonshots. However, several of the sluggers on this list have hit the ball more than 500 feet. Many of these home runs landed in the upper decks, and others even departed the stadium.

But ranking the longest home runs of all time is more difficult than you may think. While Statcast technology facilitates precise readings, it has only been at all 30 MLB stadiums since 2015. But, today we will look at the longest home runs hit in MLB history in every era.

Here are the top 5 longest home runs in MLB history.

5. Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates - 535 feet (163.1 meters), 1978

Willie Stargell launched several moonshots during his career. According to Allied News' Jim Sankey, via MLB.com's Matt Monagan, the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder hit seven of 18 balls over Forbes Field's 86-foot-high dome in right field. The most grandiose description of his power? On May 20, 1978, a hearty hack flew further than any ball ever hit at Montreal Stadium. According to Matt Kelly of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it traveled around 535 feet.

4. Adam Dunn, Cincinnati Reds - 535 feet (163.1 meters), 2004

The left-handed raker soon established a lofty standard during Great American Ball Park's second season on August 10, 2004, when he blasted a Jose Lima pitch way past the 404-foot center field fence. Dunn concluded the season with a career-high 46 home runs. Few sluggers were more powerful in their heyday, making him one of baseball's most feared batters despite his strikeout problems.

3. Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics - 539 feet (164.3 meters), 1971

While there is no authoritative ranking of the farthest All-Star Game home runs, Reggie Jackson's 1971 bomb would undoubtedly be at the top. The Oakland Athletics outfielder faced Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis, who, according to Baseball-Reference.com, had a 2.11 ERA going into the Midsummer Classic. He had only allowed four home runs in the first half, but Jackson hit him deep for an unofficial fifth.

If not for striking a transformer on Tiger Stadium's roof, the baseball would have traveled further. ESPN's Home Run Tracker reported a 539-foot distance for a shot that went 124 mph off the bat.

2. Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees - 565 feet (172.2 meters), 1953

Two years after making his MLB debut, on April 17, 1953, future Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle blasted one of the farthest recorded home runs in history. The phrase "tape-measure home run" was coined that day, when one of the game's top power hitters smashed a massive 565-foot drive out of Griffith Stadium.

Stobbs delivered a chest-high fastball to Mantle, who crushed it into left field. The soaring ball sailed over the 391-foot fence, clearing 32 rows of bleachers in left-center field before bouncing against an advertising sign 460 feet from home plate. The ball passed Fifth Street, straight behind the left field wall, and continued to roll until it came to a halt 565 feet from home plate in the backyard of 434 Oakdale Street, a few blocks away.

1. Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, 575 feet (175.3 meters), 1921

Although there are several stories of Babe Ruth hitting his legendary home run beyond 600 feet, there were no exact measurement instruments available during his playing days. It is unwise to accept rumor as hard proof, but it is also impossible to think that a player who hit 714 home runs during the dead-ball era was incapable of producing unusual outcomes.

According to Cliff Corcoran of Sports Illustrated, Jenkinson acknowledged The Bambino as the owner of the three farthest home runs ever hit in his book The Year Babe Ruth Hit 104 Home Runs. A 575-foot dinger at Navin Field in Detroit isn't the most intriguing story, but it would be at the top of the list.

