SEVENTEEN’s DK encounters voice phishing call during live stream; sasaeng uses Seungkwan’s caller ID

SEVENTEEN member DK has recently encountered an unsettling incident during his live stream. He received a call from bandmate Seungkwan’s caller ID, which turned out to be a voice phishing attempt made by a sasaeng (anti-fan). He shared this experience with the fans, leaving them outraged about this malicious behavior against the K-pop idol.

Recently, on an online platform, fans engaged in a discussion about the concerns surrounding K-pop idols’ safety from sasaengs. The situation was sparked by a post made on X (Twitter) that features a short clip from DK’s live stream.

During a fan interaction session, he shared his experience of falling prey to voice phishing calls. According to the post, the SEVENTEEN member revealed that he picked up the call thinking it was his bandmate Seungkwan, as the call ID showed his name. But then he realized it was indeed a misleading call made by a sasaeng, who maliciously used Seungkwan’s caller ID.

Many SEVENTEEN members encounter sasaeng calls during live streams

This revelation has sparked major outrage among the fans, as they poured their frustration about these repetitive actions from sasaengs against SEVENTEEN members. The discussion further concluded that these days, many K-pop idols receive such calls, causing disruption during live streams.

Many members of SEVENTEEN have resorted to do-not-disturb mode, while Jeonghan even used an iPad during broadcasting to prevent any such calls.

In light of this recent incident, CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fandom name) brought back another video from last November that showcased Mingyu and Jeonghan expressing frustration for receiving sasaeng fans’ calls during their live streaming sessions.

This string of repetitive incidents has again shed light on the growing issues about the anti-fans’ advanced tactics to cause harm to K-pop idols.

Who is DK?

Lee Seokmin, known by his stage name DK is a talented member of the popular boy group SEVENTEEN. He serves as the main vocalist of the PLEDIS Entertainment group and is also part of its sub-unit vocal team.

He is also known as quite the fashionista, who regularly attends events, representing global luxury brands.

In 2019, he debuted as a music actor with the role of King Arthur in Xcalibur, a popular Korean musical. In 2021, he returned to production, reprising his role.

