The Family Man 3: Filming of Manoj Bajpayee starrer kick starts; fans say ‘can’t wait’

The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role is one of the most loved series. The series that was renewed for a second season received even more love and fans have been eagerly waiting for the third part. Well, the wait of all you fans is over as Prime Video has announced the commencement of filming for the highly-anticipated Original series.

The series is created by Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the streaming giant shared a picture from the sets to make this exciting announcement.

Family Man 3 shooting starts

In the picture shared by Amazon Prime on their Instagram handle has a picture of the clapboard. In the next snap, we can see Manoj Bajpayee posing with the helmers of the show Raj and DK. Sharing this picture, the streaming giant captioned it as, ‘#TFM3W??? us: shoot begins 🎬☺”

Check out the post:

Fans reaction

The moment this announcement was made, fans took to the comments section to express their excitement. On the one hand, where most of them wrote that they could not wait for this series, some of them even expressed disappointment at the beginning of the shoot now, which means they will have to wait for a long time to enjoy the show.

The Family Man 3 plot

Manoj Bajpayee will once again portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari who is a middle-class guy and a world-class spy. Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season.

As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty.

Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.

