Karan Johar has been in the entertainment business for over 25 years and needs no introduction! The filmmaker is an active social media user and last night (May 5) he shocked many when he expressed his disappointment over a comedian's mimicry of him. Sharing a note, Karan indirectly condemned comedian Kettan Singh for mimicking him poorly on the recently released reality show, Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge.

Revealing how he came across this comedian's act, Karan Johar shared that he was watching television with his mom when a promo of a reality show popped up on a respectable channel and he saw someone from the industry imitating him.

Kettan Singh reacts to Karan Johar's statement:

Now Kettan Singh, who mimicked Karan Johar on the stage of Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge has responded to the filmmaker's statement. While talking to Times Now, Kettan apologized to Karan and clarified that he had no intention of hurting him.

Kettan said, "First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologize to him." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Elaborating more, Kettan Singh expressed that he just wanted to entertain the audience and if he had gone beyond that then he would like to say sorry to Karan Johar.

Watch a glimpse of Kettan Singh's mimicry here-

Further, Kettan stated that Karan Johar had a reaction to the promo of the show. However, he believes that Karan might not have watched the full episode. The comedian expressed his desire to see Karan's reaction, as well as the audience's reaction after they watch the complete episode of Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge.

He said, "I don't want to offend, sir. Many artists don't mimic Karan sir. I used to do it a couple of years ago on The Kapil Sharma Show. I did it for the first time on Madness Machayenge. Apart from my apology, I am not thinking of anything else."

Here's Karan Johar's statement:

Karan Johar's note raised many eyebrows last night. His statement read, “I was sitting and watching television with my mom.. and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel. a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste... I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in.. this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

Apart from Kettan Singh, Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge also features Paritosh Tripathi, Inder Sahani, Gaurav Dubey, Snehil, Hemangi Kavi, and Ankita Srivastava.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar says he isn’t angry but sad about ‘own industry’ mimicking him in ‘exceptionally poor taste’