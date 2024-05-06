’I’ll Beat Him To A Pulp’: Tom Thibodeau’s Witty Response to Jimmy Butler’s Dig at the Knicks

Tom Thibodeau, the coach of the New York Knicks, is gearing up to take his team to the NBA Playoff's second round, having triumphed over the Philadelphia 76ers in a six-game series.

Despite the intense preparations, Thibodeau found the time to deftly address a humorous dig from Jimmy Butler directed at his squad.

A recent viral video featured Butler claiming that had he been able to participate, his team, the Miami Heat, would have outperformed the Boston Celtics in the first round. He brazenly added that the Knicks would certainly have lost too.

"If I was playing, Boston would be at home, New York damn sure would be at home. Josh Hart? C’mon man," Butler said in the video.

Butler, in a playful spirit, did not let his former head coach Thibodeau off the hook, boasting that he could beat him hands down.

Upon being asked to react to Butler's remarks on the eve of the Knicks starting their series against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, Thibodeau offered a humorous counter-rebuke.

Despite the friendly banter, Butler acknowledged his fondness for Thibodeau but was quick to retort, "You want me, but I don’t crave you."

In the 2018-2019 season, Thibodeau and Butler’s friction as part of the Minnesota Timberwolves was well publicized.

"The duo believes in tenacity and hard work as the solution for everything. After competing with and against each other for over ten years, a bond of mutual respect has evolved from their shared struggles," read an ESPN profile on Thibodeau and Butler.

When ESPN asked Butler to recount enjoyable moments spent with Thibodeau, including his coaching stint with the Chicago Bulls, Butler responded with "F--- Thibs," in a lighthearted manner.

According to reports, Jimmy Butler is seeking a contract extension from the Miami Heat this offseason. Butler's current contract has two more years, with a player option for 2025-26. The Heat’s stance on increasing their guaranteed expenditure is unclear.

Butler, who will be 35 next season, missed the Miami Heat's initial series loss to the Boston Celtics due to a knee injury.

Should the Heat hesitate on renewing Butler’s contract, competitor teams including the Philadelphia 76ers, might consider trading for the seasoned player.

The Sixers, with likely above $60 million in cap space this summer, are on the lookout to enhance their squad around Joel Embiid and keep Tyrese Maxey on board.

In the past season, Butler has played for the 76ers. Philadelphia traded for Butler with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the 2018-19 season, in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Sixers, the Miami Heat acquired Butler.

