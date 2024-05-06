Reba McEntire Praises Kelly Clarkson's Till You Love Me Cover; Here's What Music Icon Said

Kelly Clarkson’s performance of the 1994 hit Until You Love Me left Reba McEntire satisfied. The Kelly Clarkson Show saw McEntire take to social media to praise the artist and thank her for sharing a clip of the cover. Endorsed by the veteran country music star, Clarkson’s performance gained prominence among listeners.

The two singers have always respected each other greatly; thus this act has warmed many hearts including those who follow their careers closely. It is such moments when people realize how much impact someone’s songs can have over time and also another person’s ability to pay tribute to them through their own artistic talent like what happened here with Reba’s Until You Love Me performed by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire: A shared musical journey and family ties

Beyond their official partnership, Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire have a rich musical past. Their friendship was strengthened when they worked together on a country version of Kelly Clarkson's popular song "Because of You" for Reba: Duets, McEntire's 2007 album. Through this partnership, they were able to demonstrate their musical synergy and establish a strong bond.



When they set off on a joint North American tour in 2008 under the name 2 Worlds 2 Voices, their relationship flourished even more. Through this tour, their standing as musical heavyweights was cemented and fans were able to see the brilliance of their combined skills on stage.

It's interesting to note that through Clarkson's marriage to McEntire's ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock, their personal lives became entwined. In 2006, Brandon Blackstock, the son of Narvel, and Clarkson connected romantically. In the end, the pair exchanged vows in October of the following year after becoming engaged in December of 2012. The relationship between Clarkson and McEntire is further enhanced by this familial tie, which emphasizes how closely their personal and professional lives are linked.

Kelly Clarkson's personal journey: Navigating divorce and family bonds

The American Idol champion Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020. The couple has two children together: a son named Remington Alexander and a daughter named River Rose. Two years later, the divorce process came to a close, ending their marriage.

Additionally, from his prior marriage to Melissa Ashworth, Brandon has two children: a daughter named Savannah and a son named Seth. This change signaled a turning point in Clarkson's personal life and forced her to balance her profession and other pursuits with the challenges of co-parenting. Notwithstanding the difficulties brought forth by divorce, Clarkson is committed to giving her kids a caring and encouraging atmosphere while they adjust to this new phase of their family's relationship.

Reba McEntire's unwavering support: Standing by Kelly Clarkson through life's changes

Kelly Clarkson and Fancy vocalist Reba McEntire collaborated on several projects together even after Kelly Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock ended. Following their divorce, Clarkson and McEntire have remained supportive of one another. During an October 2021 interview with EXTRA, McEntire talked about how much she loved both Clarkson and Brandon, calling Clarkson her close friend and Brandon her stepson.

McEntire consistently expressed her hopes for their happiness and well-being, even throughout the divorce process. This show of support emphasizes how strong their relationship is and how crucial it is to keep up good relationships even when faced with difficulties in life.

Reba McEntire's enduring support: A testament to friendship beyond divorce

Reba McEntire persisted in voicing her support for Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, recognizing the obstacles they were up against and stressing the value of words of encouragement under trying circumstances. She wrote a passionate note to them both, expressing her love and asking others to join her in supporting them.

In June 2023, Clarkson expressed the same feeling in response to an Andy Cohen interview on Watch What Happens Live. She claimed that her bond with McEntire endured after their divorce, highlighting their consistent correspondence and shared comprehension of life's intricacies. The strength of their bond and their capacity to handle life's ups and downs with grace and resiliency are demonstrated by their enduring friendship.

